Lincoln leapfrog Cardiff at top after victory over title rivals

Lincoln left a bumper 27,280 crowd stunned as they overtook Cardiff at the top of League One with two second-half strikes to win the top-of-the-table clash 2-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Imps arrived on the back of a 17-match unbeaten league streak while the Bluebirds were defending a run of 12 games without defeat at home in the third tier.

In the end, it was the visitors who extended their record of 13 clean sheets this season as they marched to a win which took them two points clear, courtesy of goals from Rob Street and substitute Dom Jefferies.

It took until the 34th minute before either goalkeeper was called into action, Lincoln’s George Wickens producing a full-length dive to tip an Ollie Tanner shot around a post and then blocking a Rubin Colwill attempt.

As well as containing Cardiff, Lincoln looked to hit their hosts on the break and in the 55th minute Ben House harried the home defence before setting up Street for the decisive first goal.

Better was to come in the 73rd minute when the Imps turned defence into attack in a flash after picking off a Tanner pass in their own half.

Moments later, Jefferies, who had only come onto the field six minutes earlier, turned inside in the box and fired home the clincher.