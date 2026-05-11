Lions flanker Jac Morgan included in Wales squad for summer tour

Duncan Bech, Press Association Rugby Union Correspondent

Jac Morgan is included in an extended 48-man squad that also features six uncapped players for Wales’ summer tour.

The British and Irish Lions flanker missed the entire Six Nations after dislocating his shoulder in the 2025 autumn opener against Argentina but made his comeback for the Ospreys in March.

Gloucester centre Max Llewellyn and Cardiff lock Teddy Williams also feature in the group selected by head coach Steve Tandy after sitting out the Championship because of injury.

Among the uncapped players is Exeter back row Kane James, who was born and raised in Wales but played for England Under-20s in 2024, winning the age group’s world championships that same year.

It is the 21-year-old’s first senior Wales call-up and he is joined in the squad by fellow aspiring debutants Cardiff prop Rhys Barratt, Dragons back rows Harrison Keddie and Ryan Woodman, Ospreys prop Ben Warren and Harlequins centre Bryn Bradley.

Tomas Francis, the 34-year-old Provence tighthead, has been given the summer off with next year’s World Cup in mind.

Wales launch their summer with a non-cap international against the Barbarians at Allianz Stadium on June 27, after which Tandy will reduce his squad for the Nations Championship games against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.

“Some players will finish next weekend and then some might not come into the squad until June 27 so there’s a lot of staggering, that’s the reason for the extended squad,” Tandy said.

“The priorities for us this summer are to keep growing the players, get them up to speed with the conditioning element and also skill development.

“With smaller groups, sometimes it does help that we can get to work with these boys even closer than normal. It’s about getting everyone up to speed and then linked to our game model as well.”

Wales 48-man squad –

Forwards: K Assiratti (Cardiff), R Barratt (Cardiff), A Beard (Montpellier), L Belcher (Cardiff), J Botham (Cardiff), R Carre (Saracens), B Carter (Dragons), O Cracknell (Leicester), R Elias (Scarlets), K James (Exeter), D Jenkins (Exeter), H Keddie (Dragons), D Lake (Ospreys), D Lewis (Dragons), E Lloyd (Cardiff), A Mann (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), N Smith (Leicester), G Thomas (Ospreys), F Thomas (Gloucester), A Wainwright (Dragons), S Wainwright (Cardiff), B Warren (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff), R Woodman (Dragons).

Backs: J Adams (Cardiff), E Bevan (Cardiff), B Bradley (Harlequins), S Costelow (Scarlets), D Edwards (Ospreys), J Evans (Harlequins), M Grady (Cardiff), K Hardy (Ospreys), G Hamer-Webb (Leicester), J Hawkins (Scarlets), L Hennessey (Bath), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), E Mee (Scarlets), R Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), B Murray (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), J Roberts (Scarlets), T Rogers (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), T Williams (Gloucester).