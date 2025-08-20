Llanelli MP says regional rugby must stay in the town

Martin Shipton

Llanelli Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith has said the town can, and must, have a central role to play in the future of Welsh rugby.

Reacting to proposals from the Welsh Rugby Union that would see the number of regional teams in Wales cut from four to two, she said: “As the WRU strives to find a constructive and sustainable way forward for regional rugby in Wales, one which strengthens and supports efforts to arrest the alarming slide of our national team, that is something I am certain about – now more than ever.

“We have now seen an overview of what the WRU considers to be its ‘optimal solution’ on the number of Welsh regional teams. It seems certain it will be less than the current four. Whether it goes down to two or three still remains a matter of discussion.

“And, as part of that debate, we cannot shy away from the fact of what is at stake, not least here in Llanelli where rugby is so deeply embedded in our history and our local communities.

“That is why we must continue to put forward a confident, passionate and positive case to retain first class regional rugby at Parc Y Scarlets, recognising and embracing our pride in what has gone before but also emphasising the huge opportunities and potential for us to contribute to the rebirth of Welsh rugby moving forward.

Parc Y Scarlets

She added: “In Parc Y Scarlets, we already have the best regional rugby stadium in Wales both in terms of facilities and capacity. Its well-established hospitality and corporate event experience can also provide a secure underpinning to be used to attract new business and investment into our game – unrivalled by any other rugby venue in the area.

“Well connected to public transport and easily accessible, Parc Y Scarlets also has the added benefit over other regional grounds of having additional land around it that could be utilised for further rugby related development.

“The Scarlets already have an effective pathway for youth development and a clear commitment to widening participation in the game with a growing women’s and girls rugby following too. The potential, therefore, to create a state of the art, regional centre of excellence for all formats of the game based around Parc Y Scarlets should be looked at closely.

“Located as a gateway to the whole of West Wales, traditionally and currently, the Scarlets provides a platform for a hotbed of playing talent as well as coaching expertise and they continue to unlock a rich stock of regional and international stalwarts. If that production line is to survive and thrive, then retaining a strong regional rugby presence west of the Loughor bridge will be essential.

“Scarlets are the only Welsh club in the Investec Champions Cup this season and will be welcoming English giants Bristol Bears and the Champions Cup trophy holders Bordeaux Begles to our town this coming season.

“Scarlets have been a flag-bearer for Welsh Rugby across the international club rugby landscape for so many years with a proud 150 year heritage.

“Rugby has long been central to life in Llanelli and West Wales but change is coming. How we react to it now is vital.

“However, I remain confident that the Scarlets and the town of Llanelli can continue to be at the forefront of Welsh and European rugby for many years to come.”

