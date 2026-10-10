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Local boy Tanatswa Nyakuhwa nets winner to help Newport battle past Colchester

10 Oct 2026 2 minute read
Newport County v Colchester United – Sky Bet League 2 – Tanatswa Nyakuhwa of Newport County scores the first goal of the game. Credit: Kian Abdullah, Huw Evans Agency.

Press Association Sport Staff

Substitute Tanatswa Nyakuhwa scored a late winner to earn Newport a 1-0 home victory over Colchester.

It was a first Rodney Parade goal for Newport-born Nyakuhwa, who cheered on County from the terraces as a boy, and it lifted his side to 12th in the table as they extended their unbeaten run to five league games.

Colchester, who slipped to 19th, are now winless in eight in all competitions as the pressure increases on manager Danny Cowley.

The visitors dominated possession and enjoyed the better chances early on as Beryly Lubala, Moses Sesay and Harry Anderson went close.

But County grew into the game and threatened through Yahya Bamba, Shaquille Gwengwe and Lee Jenkins before half-time.

Newport County v Colchester United – Sky Bet League 2 – Tanatswa Nyakuhwa of Newport County celebrates scoring a goal with team mates. Credit: Kian Abdullah, Huw Evans Agency.

They also enjoyed the better openings early in the second half as Matt Dibley-Dias lashed a half-volley wide and Harrison Biggins’ free-kick was headed over by Jenkins.

Matty Jacob then picked out substitute Nyakuhwa to coolly slot home the winner with 11 minutes remaining.

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