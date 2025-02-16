London Welsh FC: The Cymru Cockneys

As Wales Week London begins on 20th February, Iwan Williams selects a London-born Cymru XI.

In goal, Bermondsey-born Jason Brown. Brown qualified for Cymru thanks to his Newport grandmother, and played seven times for the Under 21 team. His senior debut came in the friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in Graz in May 2006, a game best remembered for a certain Gareth Bale making his debut.

His second cap came in the 4-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in Wrexham that same year, although he would have to wait six years for his third and final cap. With regulars Wayne Hennessey, Boaz Myhill and Lewis Price unavailable, Chris Coleman turned to Brown for his first game in charge, the 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico in New Jersey. Brown was praised for his performance but never represented Cymru again.

He would later have a brief managerial experience with Air Force Central FC in Thailand.

Defence

In defence, we have Gareth Hall, David Partridge, Chris Mepham, Gavin Maguire and Rhys Weston. Croydon-born Gareth Hall played for Chelsea for a decade, and won twelve Cymru caps between 1988 and 1992. He made his debut in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Yugoslavia in 1988, featured in the 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Brescia that same year, and finished his Cymru career with the 1-1 against Austria in Vienna.

Westminster-born David Partridge was introduced to the Cymru setup by John Toshack. A beneficiary of Toshack’s back five system, he won seven caps, making his debut in the 2-0 friendly win over Hungary in Cardiff in 2005, and making his final appearance in the 2-1 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in 2006.

Partridge represented a number of clubs but is best known for his spells with Dundee United and Motherwell in Scotland.

Harrow-born Chris Mepham needs no introduction. A regular in the Cymru setup since his debut against China in 2018, Mepham remains an excellent servant and fast closing in on fifty caps. With a grandmother from Ogmore Vale, Mepham represented Cymru at Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, and is currently playing with Sunderland.

Hammersmith-born Gavin Maguire represented Cymru seven times between 1989 and 1991. He made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Finland in Helsinki in 1989, and made a brief appearance in the famous 1-0 friendly win over Brazil in Cardiff in 1991.

However, Maguire is best known for the disastrous 4-1 defeat to Germany in Nuremberg in October 1991. An awful attempted backpass to Neville Southall resulted in an easy headed goal for Rudi Völler. Maguire would never represent Cymru again.

Rhys Weston, born in Kingston upon Thames, also represented Cymru seven times. A Cardiff City regular at right back in the early noughties, Weston made his Cymru debut in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Portgual in Chaves in 2000.

He played against Finland and Serbia-Montenegro in autumn 2003 as Mark Hughes’ Euro 2004 qualifying campaign fell off the tracks, and made his final Cymru appearance in Josh Toshack’s first game back, the 2-0 friendly win over Hungary in 2005. With his father from Caerphilly, Weston would go on to have club adventures in Norway, Iceland and Malaysia.

Midfield

In midfield, we have Glyn Hodges, Marley Watkins and Sorba Thomas. Streatham-born Glyn Hodges represented Cymru eighteen times between 1984 and 1996,qualifying thanks to his Dad from Swansea. He made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Norway, played in the 0-0 against Israel, but would have to wait until 1987 for his next Cymru caps.

Hodges scored in the 4-0 qualifying win over Finland in Wrexham, and scored again in the 4-1 friendly defeat to Sweden in 1988. He played in the 1-0 friendly win over Brazil in 1991, won another two caps in 1992 and would then have to wait until 1995 and 1996 for his final caps, the 2-1 qualifying defeat to Germany and 3-0 friendly loss to Italy in Terni. Hodges is now part of Mark Hughes’ coaching staff at Carlisle United.

Lewisham-born Marley Watkins won two Cymru caps. He made his debut in the 1-1 friendly with Panama in 2017, and also featured in the 6-0 win over China in Nanning in 2018. The grandson of poet Vernon Watkins, a close friend of fellow poet Dylan Thomas, Watkins now plays for Kilmarnock, having also represented Inverness and Aberdeen in Scotland.

Like Chris Mepham, Sorba Thomas needs no introduction. Although Barking-born, Thomas’ mother is from Newport and he has often spoken of his pride in wearing the Cymru shirt. He made his debut in the 2-2 game with Czechia in Prague in 2021, and won further caps under Robert Page’s tenure, including a brief appearance against the US at the World Cup.

However, Thomas’ international career has gone to another level under Craig Bellamy’s leadership. Given licence to roam and express himself, Thomas was one of the standout performers during the Nations League campaign in autumn 2024. Currently on fourteen caps and enjoying his club football with Nantes, further caps await Thomas and a first Cymru goal feels imminent.

Attack

In attack, we have Steve Morison and Hal Robson-Kanu. Enfield-born Steve Morison represented Cymru thanks to his grandmother from Tredegar. He made his debut under John Toshack at the 5-1 win over Luxembourg in Llanelli in 2010.

He became the focal point of the Welsh attack under Gary Speed’s tenure in 2011, with his first and only Cymru goal in the 2-1 win against Montenegro in Cardiff. Morison won twenty caps, with his final appearance in the 2-0 defeat to Croatia in Osijek in 2012. Currently manager of Sutton United, Morison also managed Cardiff City in 2021/22.

Acton-born Hal Robson-Kanu brings a smile to Cymru supporters faces, and brings dread to Belgium supporters. Forever etched in Cymru football folklore, his eligibility was the result of a famous conversation between Brian Flynn, Simon Church and Glen Little at the training ground of Reading FC.

Overhearing Flynn’s chat with Church, the legend goes that Little mentioned Robson-Kanu’s family holidays in Tenby, picking up his Caerphilly grandmother along the way. And that was that.

Fast-tracked into the Cymru setup under John Toshack, Robson-Kanu made his debut in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Croatia in Osijek in 2010. He won a few caps under Gary Speed’s tenure and became an integral part of Chris Coleman’s side, with his tireless running and selfless teamwork to release Bale and Ramsey.

Whilst he may only have scored five goals in 46 caps, it’s all about the quality. His first goal was an iconic header in the Hampden snow, a huge 2-1 win over Scotland in 2013. His second was against Cyprus in Cardiff in 2014, an important 2-1 qualifying win.

His third was that unforgettable goal against Slovakia in the Euro 2016 group, the beautiful 2-1 win in Bordeaux. Anyone who was there that day will remember those celebrations. Did he shin it? Who cares! His fifth was another important goal in the 2-0 qualifying win over Moldova in Chisinau in 2017 and that lovely Dewi Sant/St David’s kit.

And his fourth will forever be part of Cymru football history. His Cruyff turn against half the Belgian defence on that majestic night in Lille on 1st July 2016. A goal that was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award, Robson-Kanu’s effort would have received much more attention had Messi or Ronaldo scored it.

A piece of individual brilliance that played a huge part in Cymru’s victorious night, Robson-Kanu was released by Reading before the Euros and received several lucrative club offers following his wondergoal. He retired from Cymru service following the failure to qualify for World Cup 2018, only to return for two further caps in 2020 and 2021, making his final appearance in the 1-0 friendly win over Mexico in Cardiff. Cymru supporters still chant his name: enough said.

Subs

And there we have it, the London Welsh XI. Substitutes for tiring legs? Well Watford isn’t that far from London, so step forward Watford-born Kenny Jackett, Vinnie Jones and Jack Collison. And let’s not forget the manager. Mike Smith, who sadly passed away in 2021, was from Hendon and managed Cymru between 1974 and 1979, and again in 1994/95.

Whilst the merits of Wales Week London are up for debate (tokenistic nod towards a poor, peripheral Celtic outpost in the imperialist capital? Or a much treasured celebration of Welsh produce, culture and more in the UK’s epicentre?), what is for certain is that you should put your bees and honey on the Cymru Cockneys winning: a defensively-minded team that will work hard, won’t duck and dive, and beat the opposition with some talented geezers up front.

They might be London born, but with 183 caps and 8 goals between them, this lineup played with pride for Cymru and Y Ddraig Goch on the shirt.

