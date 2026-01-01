Louis Rees-Zammit commits to Bristol with new long-term deal

Rees-Zammit joined the Bears for the 2025-26 season after ending his 18-month spell in the NFL and has now chosen to extend his stay at Ashton Gate.

The 24-year-old has run in six tries in eight appearances since signing for the Gallagher Prem title contenders and made his Wales comeback during the autumn.

“I’m incredibly happy to have committed my future to Bristol. This is the perfect club for me and I’m excited to see what we can achieve here,” Rees-Zammit said.

“The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love and that brings out the best in me.”

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said on Wednesday that Rees-Zammit has returned from his time at the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars a better player.

Rees-Zammit starred at full-back in last week’s win over Newcastle, which Lam sees as his best position, while playing on the wing for Wales in November.

Lam said: “Louis is a world-class talent and someone who embodies the way we want to play at Bristol.

“Since coming back from the NFL, he’s shown incredible professionalism and hunger to keep improving.

“His speed, power and skill set are obvious, but what really stands out is his willingness to learn, adapt and deliver on the biggest stage.

“What’s exciting is that he’s only just scratching the surface of his ability – at just 24, there’s so much more to come from him.

“If he keeps progressing on this journey, he has everything it takes to become one of the very best players in the world.”