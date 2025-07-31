Louis Rees Zammit is leaving NFL to return to rugby

After 18 months in the NFL, former Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is returning to rugby.

The Welsh star, who was initially picked up by the Kansas City Chefs and then subsequently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, put out a statement on his social media accounts on Thursday evening stating his intention to return to rugby.

In a message which will thrill Welsh rugby fans, the mercurial sportsman wrote: “I’ve got an exciting announcement to make! I’ve decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!

“It’s been a great experience but it’s time to come home. I’ve decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.

“There’s only one thing that’s on my mind, that’s coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can’t explain how excited I am!!

“There’ll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ⚡️”

Back in February Rees-Zammit signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the forthcoming 2025 season.

The former Wales rugby star was part of the Jaguars’ practice squad for the 2024 season and travelled to London for the games against Chicago Bears and New England Patriots last October.

He was most recently seen in the UK last month to promote the Jaguars’ forthcoming return to London this autumn and was expected to join back up with the club for the off-season schedule in the hope of making the cut for the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster.

In a statement issued at the time by the Jaguars, Rees-Zammit said: “I’m excited to extend my stay in Jacksonville by signing for another year.

“While I know it was a tough season on the field for the team, I think I made some great progress with my own game and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work and advancing my skills even more, and believe that Jacksonville is the place for me to do that.”

Rees-Zammit made 32 appearances for Wales before announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby union in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

