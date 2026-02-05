Louis Rees-Zammit named at full-back for Six Nations return

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit switches to full-back from the wing for his Guinness Six Nations return against England.

Rees-Zammit has not played in the tournament for three years, announcing his decision to leave rugby union for an 18-month spell in the NFL on the eve of the 2024 competition.

The 25-year-old Bristol flier made his Wales comeback in the autumn, but this will be only the fourth time in 36 Test appearances that he will have started at full-back.

“I love it. It allows me to get more touches on the ball in open field, it suits my game,” Rees-Zammit said about playing full-back in a pre-tournament interview with the BBC.

“I much prefer it. I’ve played 15 in the past for Wales, but I think now I’m kind of seen as a 15 that can play on the wing.

“It just brings something different and the way Bristol play is absolutely perfect for me.

“I’ve got the licence to not do what I want, but when I’ve got the ball back there I have to make a decision and back myself.”

Saturday’s Six Nations opener will be the first time Rees-Zammit has played at the Allianz Stadium for Wales.

He said: “We played Quins there for Bristol a couple of months back and that was unbelievable, the crowd was insane.

“All of the boys are raring to go. There’s no bigger game than Wales-England.”

On paper it looks a mismatch, with Wales having lost 21 of their last 23 Tests and England winning 11 in a row.

Wales have finished bottom of the Championship for the last two years, having failed to register a Six Nations victory since 2023.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake captains Wales, with Leicester’s Nicky Smith and Bath’s Archie Griffin for front-row company.

Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard pair up in the second row, with flanker Josh Macleod making his first Six Nations appearance alongside Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

Tomos Williams and Dan Edwards renew their half-back partnership, Eddie James makes his second start for Wales with Ben Thomas alongside him in midfield, and Josh Adams and Ellis Mee play on the wing.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “Wales v England is always a special game with all the history behind the fixture.

“We know they’re playing some outstanding rugby and they’re in great form. But I know how much it means to our players playing for the nation and representing Wales.

“The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves.

Wales: L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E Mee (Scarlets), E James (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), J Adams (Cardiff), D Edwards (Ospreys), T Williams (Gloucester); N Smith (Leicester), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), A Griffin (Bath), D Jenkins (Exeter), A Beard (Montpellier), A Mann (Cardiff), J Macleod (Scarlets), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: L Belcher (Cardiff), R Carre (Saracens), T Francis (Provence), B Carter (Dragons), T Plumtree (Scarlets), H Deaves (Ospreys), K Hardy (Ospreys), M Grady (Cardiff).