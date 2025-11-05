Louis Rees-Zammit on track for Wales comeback against Argentina

Louis Rees-Zammit is on course to win his fitness battle and make his long-awaited Wales return against Argentina.

The 24-year-old winger has not played for Wales for over two years after switching to American football.

Rees-Zammit had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he did not play a competitive game in the NFL and returned to rugby in August when signing for Bristol.

He has not played since damaging a toe against Saracens on October 4 but Wales assistant coach Danny Wilson gave a positive fitness update ahead of their Autumn Nations Series opener in Cardiff on Sunday.

“He’s kind of in that progression right now,” said Wilson when asked if Rees-Zammit could start against Argentina – the last team he lined up against in international colours in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final.

“He progressed back last week and he’s had a full training week this week. There are a few boxes to tick but he’s moving in the right direction.

“We’re quite fortunate at the moment that with training last week and this, we’ve got a fit and healthy squad.

“The likes of him and some of the other names back in the squad gives us quite an exciting challenge in how best to select the team for the games moving forwards. He certainly fits that bill.”

Wales ended an 18-game losing run against Japan in the summer, drawing the series 1-1, which proved to be the final game of Matt Sherratt’s interim spell in charge.

Autumn Series

The Autumn Series – which also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa – marks the start of the Steve Tandy era for Wales.

Tonmawr-born Tandy, a former Ospreys player and coach, ended a six-year stay as Scotland defence coach to return home.

Wilson said: “He’s still a hands-on coach. That’s first and foremost with Steve.

“I worked with Steve for a period of time with Scotland and I know the detail he brings in his areas and holistically to the programme.

“He is very experienced in international rugby and a very caring and connecting coach. A relationship coach – and I think that’s very important as well.

“He does that better than most and on top of that the role of a head coach is to kind of put his stamp on the overall environment and he’s already done that.

“I’m pleased to be working with him again. He’s first of all a very good man but a good coach as well.”