Louis Rees-Zammit scores on debut as Bristol open with win over Leicester

Louis Rees-Zammit made a try-scoring return to premiership rugby on his first appearance since December 2023, when he left rugby union to pursue an American Football career.

The Wales wing impressed in the Gallagher Prem as Bristol overcame a triple injury setback, beating Leicester 42-24 at Ashton Gate.

Training squad stints followed with Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, but he did not make a regular season appearance and was snapped up by Bristol as their star summer signing.

And although he had limited chances in attack, a 60-metre breakaway score in the final minute showcased his quality as Bristol prevailed despite fly-half AJ MacGinty suffering an Achilles injury, while hamstring issues forced off scrum-half Harry Randall and wing Gabriel Ibitoye.

Success

Rees-Zammit, Ibitoye, flanker Fitz Harding, hooker Gabriel Oghre and replacement Josh Carrington scored Bristol’s tries in a bonus-point success, while Tom Jordan added four conversions and two penalties, with MacGinty also landing a penalty.

Wing Adam Radwan touched down twice for Leicester in Geoff Parling’s first Prem game as head coach, with half-backs Jack van Poortvliet and Orlando Bailey also scoring and Bailey booting two conversions, but Tigers had to be content with a losing bonus-point.

Rees-Zammit had his first touch inside the opening minute, and initial Bristol dominance was rewarded when MacGinty kicked a short-range penalty, but Leicester responded immediately as Van Poortvliet rounded off a flowing counter-attack and Bailey converted.

Bristol then suffered a major blow when MacGinty was forced out of the action after just 13 minutes. Carrington went on, with Scotland international Jordan moving from full-back to fly-half as MacGinty’s replacement.

There was no let-up in the scoring, with Radwan breaking three tackles for Tigers’ second try as Bristol regrouped, and just when the home side needed points skipper Harding obliged on his 100th league appearance, touching down from close range and Jordan converted.

Tested

England head coach Steve Borthwick looked on, and Radwan continued to impress, claiming a try double through another brilliant finish, but there was more injury woe for Bristol as scrum-half Randall exited clutching his left hamstring.

Bristol were being tested in all areas, yet they refused to buckle and drew level after some crisp passing allowed Ibitoye sufficient space to score, with Jordan’s conversion squaring the contest 17-17 at half time.

A Jordan penalty early in the second period nudged Bristol ahead, and his influence on proceedings grew impressively as he displayed assured tactical control.

Bristol’s injury problems would not ease, though, and Ibitoye went off due to hamstring trouble, but not before Oghre crashed over from close range and Jordan’s conversion opened a 10-point lead.

It was a dominant third-quarter display from the home side, yet Leicester finished it strongly courtesy of Bailey weaving his way over and adding the conversion, making it 27-24.

But back came Bristol, and Carrington’s strong finish gave his team sufficient breathing space to secure an impressive triumph over adversity that Rees-Zammit sealed late on.