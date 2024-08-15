Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Louis Rees-Zammit suffers injury setback in NFL bid

15 Aug 2024 2 minute read
Louis Rees-Zammit. . Photo Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Louis Rees-Zammit has emerged as a fitness doubt for the Kansas City Chiefs’ pre-season game against the Detroit Lions.

Former Wales and Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit is targeting a place in the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for the NFL season, which they begin by tackling the Baltimore Ravens on September 6.

But the 23-year-old missed training on Wednesday, with the Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub telling reporters Rees-Zammit might not be available for Saturday’s clash and confirming a back injury.

The Chiefs’ final pre-season fixture is against the Chicago Bears next week, after which their squad will be announced.

Rees-Zammit quit rugby union in January to pursue a new career in American football.

He subsequently signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions and performed as running back, kicker and kick-returner in the Chiefs’ opening warm-up match against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in addition to being part of the punt coverage team.

“It was a great first experience,” Rees-Zammit told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat at EverBank Stadium in Florida.

“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.”

 

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.