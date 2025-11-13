Louis Rees-Zammit to face Japan in first Wales start since 2023 World Cup

Louis Rees-Zammit will make his first Wales start since returning to rugby from American football as Japan visit Cardiff on Saturday.

The wing, who joined Bristol this season after stints with Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, has been named in Steve Tandy’s side for the second match of the Quilter Nations Series at Principality Stadium.

The 24-year-old made his first Wales appearance since the 2023 World Cup off the bench in last Sunday’s 52-28 loss to Argentina.

Injury to captain Jac Morgan has forced changes in the pack with Alex Mann moving to openside flanker and Alan Wainwright starting at blindside.

Leicester’s Olly Cracknell comes into the side at number eight after making his debut as a replacement last weekend.

Tandy has rotated his props with Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin coming in for Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti, who are among the replacements.

Hooker Dewi Lake takes over as captain from Morgan, who will miss the rest of the autumn programme with a dislocated shoulder.

Tandy said: “I think we’ve definitely seen lots of how we want to play against Argentina. There was lots to be pleased about – our attack I thought was excellent and I saw a lot of physicality – but there’s lots to improve.

“So that’s what we’ve been focusing on. We’re looking to build on the first performance into this weekend.”

Wales team: B Murray (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Thomas (Cardiff), J Adams (Cardiff), D Edwards (Ospreys), T Williams (Gloucester); N Smith (Leicester), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), A Griffin (Bath), D Jenkins (Exeter), A Beard (Montpellier), A Wainwright (Dragons), A Mann (Cardiff), O Cracknell (Leicester).

Replacements: L Belcher (Cardiff), R Carre (Saracens), K Assiratti (Cardiff), F Thomas (Gloucester), T Plumtree (Scarlets), K Hardy (Ospreys), J Evans (Harlequins), N Tompkins (Saracens).