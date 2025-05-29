Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price to edge closer to retaining Premier League crown

Luke Littler produced a golden spell to move one win away from becoming just the third man to retain his Premier League crown.

The teenager, who claimed his first major title at the O2 Arena 12 months ago, has dominated the league phase of the second biggest tournament in the sport, with six nightly wins and a record 45 points.

But no one has caused him more trouble than Gerwyn Price and it looked like the Welshman was going to prosper again as he led 6-4 at the break.

On a roll

Littler had a word with himself, though, and returned to the stage a different animal, winning six out of seven legs to claim a 10-7 victory.

It was the type of spell which has defined his short career, where his ability to get on a roll means he is never out of a match.

Littler will face Luke Humphries or Nathan Aspinall in the final later on Thursday night, knowing one more win will see him follow in the footsteps of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in defending a Premier League crown.

“The first 10 legs I went 6-4 down and I went off stage and needed to get myself up for it,” he said on stage. “The first five or six legs I was nervous, but I love coming on after a break.

“I relaxed myself and got the job done.

“I stormed off the stage but that was just in my own head, I sat down had a drink, cooled myself down and told myself I could do it. I got the job done.

“I was very nervous in the first five or six legs. I know myself, I can relax now.”

