Luke Littler desperate to end losing streak against ‘bogey player’ Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler’s dominance in the Premier League darts season continued as he stormed to his fourth nightly win of the campaign in Newcastle last night, reinforcing his position at the top of the table and putting himself within touching distance of a historic record.

At just 18 years old, Littler is rewriting the competition’s history books. His fourth win at the halfway stage of the tournament already equals his total from last year, and with another victory, he would break the record for the most nightly wins in a single season under the current format.

The teenager’s electric scoring power was on full display, as he whitewashed Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals—a match in which Bunting posted the highest-ever losing average for a player who failed to win a leg.

Littler then saw off Rob Cross 6-3 in the semis before dismantling reigning world champion Luke Humphries in the final.

180s Milestone in Sight

Littler’s relentless form has also seen him reach an astonishing milestone in 180s. Already at 102 for the season, he is well on track to shatter the record he set last year, where he hit 128 maximums across the 17-week roadshow.

The sheer gap between him and the rest of the field is staggering – Humphries, second in the 180s tally, is over 50 behind, with just 50 to his name. Littler, however, was well aware of how close he was to the 100-mark heading into the night in Newcastle.

“Going into the semi-final I knew I was two or three 180s away. It just goes to show how well I’m doing. Going into tonight I was on 92, and Luke Humphries in second was on 44,” Littler said post-match.

“It just goes to show how well my power scoring really is. The darts are just going in superbly at the minute.”

The Price problem – Littler’s bogey rivalry continues

While Littler is steamrolling his way through most of the Premier League field, one man still appears to have his number – Gerwyn Price.

Despite not facing off in Newcastle, the Welshman was firmly on Littler’s mind. Price has won their last six encounters, with many now branding him as the teenager’s ‘bogey player.’ It has been almost a year since Littler last secured a win against ‘The Iceman,’ dating back to Night 13 of last season’s Premier League in Liverpool.

He was desperate for the chance to set the record straight in Newcastle, but Cross prevented the showdown by eliminating Price in the quarter-finals. Littler even admitted that he had been hoping Price would win so they could finally settle the score.

“Yeah, it was the same last week. I wanted Gerwyn [Price] to beat Rob [Cross]. Once again, I wanted to play Gezzy this week,” he told SportsBoom.com.

With that opportunity missed, Littler is now counting down the days until their next meeting.

“I’ve got him in Manchester again in the coming weeks.”

Though he insists Price isn’t ‘in his head,’ he is itching to put an end to the losing streak.

“It’s not one of those things where he’s in my head or anything, but I’d obviously like to get a win over him sooner rather than later.

“I just don’t like being on the losing side.”

Littler acknowledged the talk around Price being his bogey player but remains confident in his ability to turn the tide.

“It’s one of those things where people will call him a bogey player.

“Whenever we’re on stage, whatever happens, happens. And most of the time Gerwyn has performed a lot better than me.”

With Littler in unstoppable form and breaking records at every turn, it feels like only a matter of time before he gets the win he craves over Price.

But for now, the 18-year-old continues to set new benchmarks in a season that is quickly becoming one for the history books.

