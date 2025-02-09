Luke Williams impressed by Swansea debutant Lewis O’Brien in win at Bristol City

Luke Williams praised an impressive debut from Lewis O’Brien after his Swansea team claimed three battling Championship points at Bristol City.

Josh Tymon’s 55th-minute strike, shooting into an unguarded net after Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary had parried a Goncalo Franco shot into his path, proved enough to settle a full-blooded Anglo-Welsh clash.

But Swansea’s victory also owed much to two brilliant first-half saves from Lawrence Vigouroux to deny Jason Knight and Luke McNally and some committed defending in which midfielder O’Brien, a deadline day loan signing from Nottingham Forest, played a leading role.

Ambitions

“Lewis has not joined us just to play games. He has definite aims and ambitions to do well,” Swans head coach Williams said.

“He showed the skills of a winger to set up a great chance for Eom Ji-Sung in the second half and soon afterwards made a tremendous block to prevent a possible goal. He never stops running and it was a very good debut.

“It was a hard-fought win. We are in something of a transitional period now, learning to get along without Matt Grimes, who was so important to us, and when that is the case the main thing is to play with total commitment.

“The players were strong and resilient enough to cope with a lot of pressure from a very good side, but also brave enough to create some really good chances.

“I see Bristol City as genuine play-off contenders. Liam Manning is a brilliant coach and they should back him long-term. This could turn out to be a very important result for us.”

Bristol City hit a post through substitute Sam Bell after 76 minutes but not find an equaliser as they remain ninth in the Championship, three points off the play-off spots.

Frustrated

Manning said: “There were so many positives in the performance. I am as frustrated as our supporters must be because everything was there apart from the result.

“Their goalkeeper has made two outstanding saves and we kept asking questions of Swansea right to the final whistle.

“In the end we just lacked that bit of composure and quality in front of goal. But the progress we have made this season was again there for all to see.

“The level of consistency of performance is so much better and I believe if you maintain that the rewards will come.

“We paid for a short period at the start of the second half when we dipped in certain areas. But apart from that I have no complaints about the efforts of the players.

“There is a quick chance to bounce back at home to Stoke City on Wednesday and we have shown ourselves capable of overcoming setbacks this season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

