Luke Williams: ‘It’s disappointing to not come away with any points’

Phil Blanche, PA

After they were humbled by fierce rivals Cardiff City on the weekend, Swansea put on a first half show against promotion contenders Sheffield United.

However, it was all in vain, as the Blades mounted a comeback from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It meant the Swans dropped two places to 15th and have now lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

Boss Luke Williams said: “I felt like in the first half we were definitely the better team.

“Leeds are the only team comparable to this level of opposition in the Championship so I was really pleased with the response (after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Cardiff), but ultimately it’s really disappointing to not come away with any points.”

On Darling’s dismissal, Williams added: “Personally I don’t think it’s a red card.

“It’s not deliberate. It doesn’t seem to be reckless with both feet off the ground so there’s no way of anchoring yourself or slowing yourself down.”

Chris Wilder welcomed the imminent arrival of striker Tom Cannon after Sheffield United returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Second-half goals from Rhian Brewster and Harrison Burrows, from the penalty spot, gave the Blades a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Swansea on Tuesday – and Wilder’s squad is set to be boosted by the addition of Cannon in a reported £10million deal from Leicester in the next 24 hours.

Cannon scored 11 goals on loan at Stoke in the first half of the season and will provide the Blades with further firepower.

“There’s been bits and pieces happening at home and hopefully the (Cannon) deal is done,” said Wilder.

“I’ll get my phone back on now and hopefully we’ll be strengthening the group. There’s lots of games to play and he (Cannon) certainly doesn’t make us weaker.

“We have to be stronger and need more competition for places and options.

“I’m delighted with the support and backing I’ve had from the (new) owners (the COH Sports consortium). They’ve recognised we were light on bodies and have wanted to support me and the group to continue in the race for a successful season.”

United fought back from Florian Bianchini’s seventh-minute goal to leapfrog Leeds and take a two-point lead at the league summit.

They were helped by Harry Darling’s straight 50th-minute red card for a kick on Brewster, just moments after the former Swansea loan player had equalised against his former club.

Wilder said: “We were miles off it first half. They were by far the better team in every department.

“We were just delighted we weren’t out of sight and we needed more energy, but the early (second-half) goal gave us some drive and energy and from then it was game on.

“I don’t think he (Darling) went to do him and smash him, for me it was a reckless and mistimed challenge. Rhian’s OK, but I think it’s a sending-off.”

