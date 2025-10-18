Luke Young scores brace for Cheltenham to send Newport to bottom of the table

Two spectacular long-range strikes from Luke Young ensured that Cheltenham beat Newport 2-0 in the battle of the bottom two.

New Robins manager Steve Cotterill is unbeaten in his three games and this victory made it seven points from nine, meaning his side climb off the bottom of the League Two table.

Newport replace them in propping up the entire EFL as their own revival, comprising of an EFL Trophy win and three points at Accrington last week, came to a shuddering halt.

Cotterill’s men dominated from the off with Isaac Hutchinson denied early on by Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright, before Young broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

The midfielder was in the right place at the right time as Wright’s hurried clearance came straight to him and he produced a stunning controlled volley into the bottom corner of an empty net.

Kai Whitmore hit a post for the hosts on the hour, but Young wrapped up the points a minute later with an unstoppable drive from distance.