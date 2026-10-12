Lyndon Faulkner appointed WRU chair amid row over regional axe

Nation.Cymru staff

Businessman and former Newport and Pontypool player Lyndon Faulkner has been appointed chair of the Welsh Rugby Union amid continued opposition to its plans to cut the number of professional men’s teams.

The Gwent-born businessman succeeds Richard Collier-Keywood, who stepped down in July after completing his three-year term.

Faulkner will take up the role by the WRU’s annual general meeting on 22 November, as the union faces criticism over its proposal to reduce the professional game from four sides to three.

Teams, supporters, former players, politicians and business leaders have challenged the plans.

Faulkner said he would begin by listening to people across the community and professional game.

“This is a pivotal time for the game and I will start by listening to those around me and of course remaining open to credible challenge,” he said.

“It is a huge privilege for me to return to Welsh rugby as chair of the WRU and give something back to a sport which has helped define me and means so much to me, my family, friends and the people of Wales.”

As independent chair, Faulkner will lead the board in setting the direction of Welsh rugby and holding the executive team to account.

Born near Newport and educated at Bassaleg Comprehensive School, he played for Newport Youth before representing Newport RFC and Pontypool.

His playing career was cut short by a serious knee injury, after which he pursued a business career that included senior roles at Nimbus CD International, Technicolor and Microsoft.

He led Nimbus onto the US Nasdaq stock market and worked on the development of the CD and DVD businesses. At Microsoft, he was involved in the launches of products including Xbox and Windows XP.

Faulkner joined Pelican Products in 2006 and oversaw acquisitions and international expansion before retiring in 2021.

WRU vice-chair John Manders welcomed the appointment, citing Faulkner’s business experience and background in Welsh rugby.

Chief executive Abi Tierney said the relationship between the two roles would need “the right level of challenge and support”.

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