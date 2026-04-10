Major announcement made about Welcome To Wrexham

There is big news today for fans of Welcome To Wrexham.

The Disney-owned FX has ordered three more series of Welcome to Wrexham, the docuseries from Rob Moc and Ryan Reynolds about Wrexham AFC, its fans and its city.

The renewal was announced ahead of its season five premiere, set for May 14 on Disney+ in the UK, and will take the show through its eighth instalment, likely in 2029.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” said Mac and Reynolds in a statement.

“We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

Mac and Reynolds bought a majority stake in the club in November 2020, when it was in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid. Over the past three seasons, Wrexham has been promoted three straight times and now competes in the English Football League Championship, one step below the top-level Premier League.

Season five will chronicle the club’s quest to rise to the Premier League. As of publication time, Wrexham sits at seventh place in the Championship, one spot out of a chance at the promotion playoffs with five matches left in the season.

“When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” said FX Entertainment president Nick Grad. “This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

Mac and Reynolds executive produce with Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Andy Thomas.