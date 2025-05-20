Major plans revealed to redevelop the Principality Stadium

Plans have been revealed to develop the Principality Stadium to give it a marked upgrade.

Speaking to a Senedd Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee about the plans for the Principality Stadium, Welsh Rugby union CEO Abi Tierney said the redevelopment was needed to keep the stadium in line with other newer worldwide venues.

The coming months will see the stadium play host to both European rugby finals, while a number of global music stars will be performing at the venue this summer including the first shows of the hugely anticipated Oasis reunion tour.

The stadium is also to host the opening ceremony of Euro 2028 and six of the tournament’s games.

The WRU CEO pointed out that when the then Millennium Stadium was built in 1999 it had some of the best facilities in world sport, but 26 years on many other moderns venues have surpassed it in what they offer, despite it still being an elite venue.

She added that he WRU need to work on updating the Principality Stadium to ensure it can attract the world’s best sporting and music events, revealing a two-stage plan to politicians, as well as confirming the famous stadium roof is to be covered in solar panels to cut costs and be more environmentally friendly.

Tierney said: “What we have is the stadium which acts as an asset in Cardiff where we can bring lots of international events.

“You can’t help but realise what an iconic venue it is but it’s 25 years old now.

“There is a real danger of it falling behind in terms of what it offers when you see the most recent example is Everton’s new stadium.

“There’s lots of coverage around Fulham’s new stadium and then you’ve got Ajax and the stadiums in Spain etc.

“We are doing two phases. I agree that we need to absolutely catch up and stay ahead of the game to continue to attract world events.

“Firstly I’m going out for procurement for our new partner in terms of delivering our hospitality and events there.

“We are hoping to announce that in September of this year and our current partnership there is one of the bidders but we are looking for real world class and best in practice examples there.

“So, that’s phase one. Also, now we have the finances of the WRU in a much better position we are looking to secure further investment going forward in a much more strategic redevelopment of the stadium that really takes it forward over the next 25 years.

“That will be a phase two that will start to come next year and we will be working with our planners to look at that.”

Tierney also revealed plans for the stadium’s roof.

“Just a much smaller example – on sustainability but still really important – is we are procuring on solar panels for the roof,” she told the Senedd.

“That is sustainability in the real proper sense of the word because our energy bills are absolutely huge and not where we want them to be from a carbon perspective.

“We are continuing to invest and we have some really exciting developments, so watch this space.”

