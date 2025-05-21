Man Utd striker Gabriele Biancheri could be involved in Wales-Canada tug-of-war

Manchester United striker Gabriele Biancheri could be involved in a potential tug-of-war between Wales and Canada.

The Cardiff-born 18-year-old, who left his hometown club to move north in February 2023, has been a regular goalscorer for United’s youth teams and recently stepped up to train with Ruben Amorim’s senior squad at Old Trafford.

Biancheri has been capped by Wales from Under-16 to Under-19 levels and his scoring exploits have attracted the attention of Craig Bellamy.

Training camp

The Wales boss called Biancheri into a training camp ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium, and he is currently in Spain with Bellamy’s squad.

But Biancheri’s Wales future has been thrown into doubt by Canada inviting him to join their squad for friendlies against Ukraine and Ivory Coast next month.

Announcing Jesse Marsch’s squad for those Toronto games, the Canada Soccer Association said: “Canada has also invited two training players to join the squad: Gabriele Biancheri from Manchester United Academy and Jonathan Sirois from CF Montreal.”

Biancheri is eligible to play for Canada through his Canada-born mother, while he also qualifies to play for Italy through his father.

