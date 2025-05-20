Man Utd striker Mared Griffiths wins Women’s Nations League recall for Wales

Manchester United striker Mared Griffiths has won a Women’s Nations League recall for Wales to boost her hopes of Euro 2025 selection this summer.

The 18-year-old made her senior debut off the bench against Italy in February.

But Griffiths, who scored twice on her United debut in an FA Cup win at Wolves this season, was omitted for April fixtures against Denmark and Sweden due to her involvement in Wales’ Under-19 Euro qualifying campaign.

Griffiths replaces Sunderland’s Mary McAteer in Rhian Wilkinson’s 26-strong squad for closing Nations League ties with Denmark and Italy.

Uncapped Aston Villa teenager Soffia Kelly has also been promoted after Laura O’Sullivan-Jones sustained an ACL injury last month to rule the veteran goalkeeper out of the Euros.

Wales are currently bottom of League A4 with two points from four games, having drawn twice against group leaders Sweden.

The Dragons finish their campaign away to Denmark in Odense on May 30 and host Italy in Swansea four days later.

Wales will then focus on Euro 2025 in Switzerland – their first major tournament – and a group opener against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5.

France and England are also group rivals with boss Wilkinson announcing her squad for the tournament from the top of Yr Wyddfa – Wales’ highest summit at 1,085 metres above sea level – on June 19.

Squad

O Clark (Leicester), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), S Kelly (Aston Villa), P Soper (Blackburn), R Roberts (Real Betis), J Green (C Palace), C Estcourt (DC Power), H Ladd (Everton), G Evans (Liverpool), M Davies (Man City), L Woodham (Crystal Palace, on loan from Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), E Morgan (Sheff Utd), A Griffiths (Durham, on loan from Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (Newcastle), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), R Rowe (Southampton), K Barton (Charlton), T Teisar (Bristol City), H Cain (Leicester), E Hughes (Crystal Palace), M Griffiths (Man Utd).

