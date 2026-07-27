Manchester United sign Wales Under-21 starlet

Nation.Cymru staff

Manchester United have signed Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Kit Margetson after agreeing a compensation package with Swansea City.

The 20-year-old joins the Premier League club after his Swansea contract expired this summer, bringing to an end a five-year spell with the Championship side, where he progressed through the academy after joining at under-15 level.

United confirmed the move, which remains subject to registration, but have not disclosed the length of Margetson’s contract.

Although he did not make a senior appearance for Swansea, Margetson gained regular first-team experience during a season-long loan at Cymru Premier side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

He made 34 appearances for the Nomads during the 2025-26 campaign, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Margetson has also established himself at international level, making his Wales Under-21 debut against Belarus in March after progressing through the national youth ranks.

He is the son of former Wales international goalkeeper Martyn Margetson, who left his role as Swansea City’s head of goalkeeping at the end of last season.

Swansea were entitled to a compensation fee for Margetson because of their role in developing the goalkeeper through their academy.

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