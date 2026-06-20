Mark Hughes ‘heartbroken’ following sudden death of son Alex

Former Manchester United and Wales striker Mark Hughes has said he and his family are “heartbroken” following the sudden death of his son Alex.

Alex Hughes, who was 38, was Grimsby’s player recruitment lead, having previously held roles at clubs including Manchester City, Fulham, Blackburn and 1860 Munich.

In a statement released via the League Managers Association, Mark Hughes, who was appointed manager of Wales in 1999 and remained in the role until 2004, said: “Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex.

“Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex was Player Recruitment Lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all.

“We ask for privacy during this sad time as we come to terms with our family’s loss.”

Alex Hughes had a brief playing career, on the books of Stockport and Wrexham, before joining Blackburn in 2007, working as a performance analyst during his father’s time as manager.

He followed Mark to Manchester City in 2008 and worked with him again at Fulham before forging his own path abroad. He joined Grimsby in 2025.