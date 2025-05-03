Mark Williams admits he felt nerves during semi-final win over Judd Trump

Mark Williams admitted he was stunned by his own success after rolling back the years to beat world number one Judd Trump and book his place in the final of the World Snooker Championship.

Williams, 50, who is bidding to win his fourth title and become the oldest champion in tournament history, compiled four centuries and 10 breaks over 50 in a 17-14 victory at the Crucible.

The veteran Welshman will face a player young enough to be his son in the two-day final after 28-year-old Zhao Xintong thrashed seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 17-7 in the other semi-final on Friday.

Eyesight

Williams, who has been struggling with his eyesight and is scheduled to undergo surgery next month, trailed 7-3 early in the second session but fought back to level at 8-8 and won five of the eight frames played on Saturday morning to open up a 13-11 lead.

The left-hander carried on where he left off in the final session with breaks of 67 and 65 to move 15-11 ahead, before Trump hit back with his 106th century of the season to close the gap.

That ensured a mid-session interval would be required but Williams went into the break needing just one frame for victory after responding with a century of his own.

When play resumed Trump took the 29th frame to keep his hopes alive and also won the next with a 116 clearance after Williams missed a red to the middle with his first chance to seal victory.

Trump had the chance to pile on the pressure after a superb red to the middle in frame 31, but missed a difficult thin black and Williams grabbed the opportunity in style with a clearance of 123 to seal victory.

‘Twitch’

“I was starting to twitch towards the end, I’m not going to lie,” Williams said.

“The last frame I nearly missed the black and it frightened the life out of me. I’m never normally nervous at any time but I was during that break.

“I can’t believe I’m in another final. I don’t know how I’m doing it. How am I competing with the number one player in the world, who wins six tournaments a year, over three days? I’ve got to be proud of myself.

“I’m due to have lens replacement surgery on June 12th, deposit paid, but I’m going to have to have a think.”

Williams won his first world title in 2000, when Zhao was just three years old, and knows from personal experience how talented his final opponent is.

“I played him in an exhibition when he was 12, it was 1-1 and he knocked in 130 and 138 to beat me 3-1, the little s***,” Williams joked.

Trump was left to rue a number of opportunities to pull away from Williams, but was also full of praise for his opponent.

“The frame to go 11-9 ahead was very crucial and he really did not do a lot wrong after that,” Trump said.

“It’s fine margins really, another day things could have changed around but he played some great snooker, put me under a lot of pressure and potted the right balls at the right time.

“If Mark plays to that standard in the final there’s no doubt in my mind that he will win.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

