Mark Williams beats John Higgins in tense decider to reach Crucible semi-finals

Mark Williams held off a superb fightback from fellow former winner John Higgins to triumph in a last-frame decider and reach his eighth World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

The veteran duo, who have won seven world titles between them, were locked at 8-8 at the end of their second session before Williams put himself on the brink by taking all four frames on Wednesday’s resumption.

Four-time champion Higgins, though, dug in following the mid-session interval with breaks of 94, 114 and 67 to force a decider, which Williams took after his opponent missed a tense blue on the top cushion to seal a 13-12 victory.

Lead

Williams, who had trailed 5-1 earlier in the match, made the most of some unforced errors from Higgins, 49, to edge in front and then extend his lead to 10-8. A couple of half-century breaks from the Welshman, who claimed the last of his three world titles in 2018, saw him seemingly close in on victory at 12-8 heading into the interval. However, having regrouped, Higgins clawed a frame back before firing in 94 to move within two. Williams, 50, then gave away a careless foul after touching the blue with his trailing arm when he was leaning over to pot a long red with the rest. Higgins made the most of the opportunity, digging in again to build a fine 114 break. The Scot missed a frame-ball red along the bottom cushion after a break of 67 in the next but was still able to force a final-frame shootout. With both men running out of position when looking set, the deciding frame turned into a safety battle before Higgins caught the bump on the middle pocket, which allowed Williams in to edge in front 56-52. Higgins sunk a red with the rest after Williams missed a tricky long red, then rolled the brown in on the top cushion only to miss the blue. Williams clipped it in before finishing off the pink and black to seal a dramatic 74-69 victory.

O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan held off a fightback from Si Jiahui to lead 10-6 heading into Wednesday night’s final session. O’Sullivan extended his overnight advantage to 7-2 when he took the opening frame of the morning, capitalising after Si had missed a straightforward pink off the spot. Si, a semi-finalist on his Crucible debut two years ago, then crafted a break of 101 before a fluked cannon red into the bottom corner helped set O’Sullivan on his way to a run of 75 to take the 11th frame in one visit. Si reduced the deficit again heading into the mid-session interval, but O’Sullivan pinched the first frame back after his opponent missed a frame-ball red, getting a couple of snookers before clearing the colours. Si rattled off consecutive half-centuries to get back to 9-6, but O’Sullivan capitalised on another unforced error from Si when missing the brown to come from behind and take the final frame of the session with a 64 break.

