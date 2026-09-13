Mark Williams denied English Open title after Ali Carter comeback

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh star Mark Williams was denied the English Open title after Ali Carter fought back from 5-3 down to claim victory in Brentwood.

Carter won six of the final seven frames to beat the three-time world champion 9-6 at Brentwood Sports Centre and secure the seventh ranking title of his career.

Williams, 51, had taken control during the afternoon session with two century breaks as he opened up a 5-3 advantage.

The Welshman made a blistering start with breaks of 136, 61 and 132 to lead 3-1, although Carter responded with a century of his own before drawing level at 3-3.

Williams then edged the final two frames of the opening session on the colours to restore his two-frame advantage.

But the momentum shifted when play resumed in the evening.

Carter, who had also recovered from 5-3 down against Zhou Yuelong earlier in the tournament, remained patient as Williams began to miss a number of important balls.

Breaks of 64 and 57 helped the Essex player turn the match around, with Williams managing to halt Carter’s run with a 60 in the 12th frame to level the contest at 6-6.

Carter then took control again and a final break of 54 completed a 9-6 victory.

The 47-year-old said: “I’m delighted. You don’t know what this means to me. It is very, very special.

“It is a great achievement to pick up a trophy at the age of 47 before my home fans.”

Victory earned Carter the Steve Davis Trophy and £100,000 in prize money, as well as a return to the world’s top 16.

Williams had been bidding to add another ranking title to a career which has included three World Championship victories.

His appearance in the final also saw him become the oldest player to contest a ranking final in England since Rex Williams at the 1986 Grand Prix.

Both players will now turn their attention to qualifying for the International Championship in Leicester.

Williams faces Andrew Higginson on Friday afternoon, while Carter will play Anton Kazakov on Saturday.

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