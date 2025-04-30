Mark Williams: I never liked being part of the class of ‘92

In what Mark Williams dubbed the “battle of the old boys”, the Welsh potting machine outlasted long-time rival John Higgins in a titanic quarter-final tussle at the Crucible Theatre.

With a combined age of 99, the legendary pair served up yet another thriller in their 67th career meeting, proving age is just a number when it comes to snooker’s elite.

Tied at 8-8 after two closely fought sessions, it was Williams who struck first in Wednesday morning’s decider, rattling off four straight frames to edge ahead. While each frame was tight, breaks of 52, 53 and 73 helped the three-time world champion surge toward the semi-finals.

But in typical Higgins fashion, the Scot rallied superbly, firing in sublime breaks of 67, 94 and 114 to level at 12-12 and force a final-frame decider – the 11th of his Crucible career.

A Decider for the Ages

But that stat didn’t matter. Higgins came into the match with a near-unbeatable record in Sheffield deciders, winning nine of his previous ten, with his only loss coming 29 years ago against Ronnie O’Sullivan in 1996. Williams, meanwhile, had only prevailed in two of his seven final-frame shootouts at the venue.

The final frame swung back and forth. Higgins looked to have one foot in the last four after clearing up to the blue and leading 69-56, only to falter on what would have been the match ball. Williams, ice-cool under pressure, stepped up to clear the final three colours and seal victory on the black.

Poker nerves, snooker calm

Afterwards, the 50-year-old admitted it was one of the best wins of his career.

“The blue I played was probably one of the best shots I’ve played in many years, maybe even my career. To be that good onto the pink, what can I say?”

“There were no nerves, no shaking, I was just in the zone most of the match really because I was enjoying it.”

Despite the high stakes – with a semi-final place and £50,000 on the line – Williams insisted he felt completely at ease, joking that he’s more nervous playing poker with friends than under the lights at the Crucible.

“If I pick up a pair of aces and someone’s just raised £7, oh geez, what do I do here. That’s pounds coming out of my chest. I think I’m trying too hard to not give it away and can’t control myself.”

“But out there, playing for £50,000, there wasn’t a single nerve in my body.”

History in the making

By reaching the semi-final for the eighth time in his career, Williams becomes the oldest man to do so since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon in 1985, who was 52 at the time.

“Is that right? Well, that’s unbelievable. Still going at 50 years of age, into the semi-final of the biggest tournament we’ve got, and I’m still playing all right.”

Written off, not done

The three-time world champion also spoke candidly about feeling underappreciated in the modern game, and how even his friends cash in on his long odds.

“I think I get written off by most people really. I know every time I come to this event, a few of my mates have actually backed me. I think they got me at 60s at one stage.”

“I’ve got a proven track record here so it’s worth a flutter at them prices.”

“I’ve never really been one of the favourites coming here, not for the past 20 years anyway.”

Class of ’92? Not for Williams

Asked whether being grouped with fellow Class of ’92 icons Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins has contributed to that lack of individual recognition; Williams didn’t hesitate in expressing his thoughts.

“Yeah, I’ve never really liked it. I’ve always said that them two they’re the two best players in the world ever,” he told SportsBoom.co.uk.

“Ronnie, by far the best, and John the second-best player ever for me, and I’ve always said that.”

“I don’t really like being classed with them because I think they’re much higher than me.”

“I think Ronnie’s probably the one who should be upset with the class of 92 because he’s so far in front of me and John. He probably gets sick of being in the class of 92, because he’s in his own class.”

“But, you know, people like mentioning the class of 92, and I can’t get away from it.”

Williams will now face either Judd Trump or Luca Brecel for a place in the final – and if he continues in this form, few will bet against another unforgettable run from one of snooker’s enduring greats.

