Mark Williams: Young snooker stars have it too easy

Snooker legend Mark Williams believes youngsters in the sport have it easy compared to his day.

The three-time world champion, 49, was staying in grotty B&Bs and beaten into shape on a tough amateur circuit alongside fellow Class of ’92 greats Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins.

Players are now given £20,000 a season to cover expenses on the World Snooker Tour, a well-received new initiative in recent years, which is paid back against prize money.

Williams has been an advocate of cutting the tour to 64 players over the years, but the strength in depth on the circuit is widely regarded as being the best it has ever been.

But the Welsh Potting Machine Williams told SportsBoom.com: “I think being a pro is too easy now. You get on the tour now and you’ve got £40,000 guaranteed with your two-year tour card.”

“The amateur game when me, Ronnie and John were playing was every weekend you’d get battered without fail. It would be 3-0, 3-0, 3-0 and you’d keep going.”

“That’s how you learn your trade really. When we were on the tour you had to win ten matches for like £400, staying in bed and breakfasts for three months at a time. It was tough. I think it’s too easy now compared to what it used to be.”

“I think the players are not getting hammered enough in pro-ams because the circuits just not there anymore. Every single weekend you could have two pro-ams on the same day. We used to play in every single one of them. I think that’s stood me in good stead.”

“I wasn’t winning any of these pro-ams, I was getting hammered every single time, but I would go back for more.”

“The young ones today seem to be winning everything in the junior events. The more hammerings you have, and you keep coming back it toughens you up.”

Williams has proved there is still life in him yet by reaching the Saudi Arabia Masters final and winning the prestigious Champion of Champions.

However, the decorated 26-time ranking-event winner went through a spell of not enjoying the game before the recent Welsh Open.

Coach Lee Walker has helped his old pal rediscover his desire to play and even commentated on his matches in Llandudno.

On the dynamic of his coach sat in the commentary box, Williams added: “I don’t mind it. I’d like to know what he said. He can’t say nothing bad there because I’ve made three centuries.

“I think he’s a good addition. He’s a good coach, coaching a few top players and can give different insights to players that other commentators can’t.”

“I don’t know what he was saying about me, but he could say stuff we were working on that no-one else could.”

“He’s great with the juniors. They’ve done a big piece up here going around the different clubs with him and the juniors he’s working with.”

“I hope BBC Wales keep him for good. He’d be good in the studio as well.”

