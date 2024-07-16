Marnus Labuschagne leads Glamorgan to victory at Kent

Australia star Marnus Labuschagne starred with bat and ball as Glamorgan eased to a 13-run victory over Kent Spitfires in the Vitality Blast at Canterbury.

In a rain-affected game Glamorgan made 145 for six from 13 overs, with Labuschagne blasting an unbeaten 50 from 26 balls, before claiming an economical one for 14.

Sam Billings hit 33 from 17 balls but Kent were always struggling to keep up with a run rate of over 11 an over.

Two wickets from Timm van der Gugten in the 11th over extinguished the Spitfires’ already slim hopes and they finished on 132 for five.

Torrential rain

Neither side stood a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals and torrential rain delayed the start until 8pm, with the game reduced to 13 overs per side.

The visitors were asked to bat and attacked from the outset before a cluster of wickets temporarily slowed the run rate.

From 52 for three Labuschagne and Colin Ingram countered with a stand of 54 that ended when Joey Evison had the latter caught for 26 from 13 balls.

Labuschagne scrambled his way to a half-century in the final over.

Mason Crane claimed the prize wicket of Daniel Bell-Drummond for 27 before Labuschagne bowled Marcus O’Riordan as Kent fell behind the required rate.

Billings hit Crane for a six that landed on the roof of the Cowdrey stand and William Smale dropped Jack Leaning but Glamorgan’s economy meant the rate spiralled out of control.

Kent needed 54 from the final three overs and the pressure forced Billings into an ugly shot, chipping Van der Gugten to Kiran Carlson at cover.

Van der Gugten then had Leaning caught at deep square for 11 and, although Tom Rogers had some fun, his unbeaten 31 from 12 begged the question why he had not batted higher up the order.

Kent needed an improbable 29 from Dan Douthwaite’s last over but only managed 15.

