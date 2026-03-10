Massive blow for Wales as star name looks set to miss World Cup playoff

One of Wales’ star players looks set to miss the crucial World Cup playoff semi-final against Bosnia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ahead of Wrexham’s match against Hull City in the Championship this evening, manager Phil Parkinson – giving an update on the players missing from his squad – confirmed striker Kieffer Moore sustained a small tendon split in his hamstring against Chelsea in the FA Cup loss on the weekend.

While there is no official confirmation yet of how long Moore, who has long been a talisman up from for Craig Bellamy’s team, will be out for. it appears that recovery for a small tendon split typically takes 4 to 8 weeks for moderate cases.

With the Wales’ game just 16 days away this would rule him out of both the World Cup playoff semi-final and final should Wales beat Bosnia.

The semi-final which will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 26 will also see captain Ben Davies miss the game through injury.

(More to follow)