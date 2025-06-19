Massive England display removed from store and apology issued after complaints

A massive display promoting the England women’s football team has been removed from a supermarket in Wales, which issued an apology after receiving complaints.

The Lionesses Lucozade stand promoting the England team’s participation at the Euro 2025 tournament appeared at Tesco Extra on Western Avenue in Cardiff and was quickly picked up on by people complaining on social media.

It was pointed out the irony of advertising the England’s women’s football team in a Welsh store for a tournament in which Wales are competing and will also play England.

Sion Lane posting on Facebook wrote: “Tesco on Western Avenue, Cardiff. Advertising England at a tournament not only that Wales have qualified for, but in which we’re playing against England.”

Bluebird Richie posting on X was similarly bemused. Addressing Tesco he wrote: “Do you care to explain why you are strongly pushing for support of the Lionesses in your Cardiff stores? Not only have @FAW_Womens qualified for the tournament, they are in England’s group and direct rivals!

“This is deeply offensive, read the room.”

Also on X, Richard Martin posted: “Unbelievable, every time.”

Louise Scott posted: “@Tesco must be lovely for our Welsh women footballers, walking in Tesco and seeing the England women’s team. Disgraceful.”

Paul Mathun added: “Whose silly idea was this? You’d have thought some manager would have said, no thanks / dim diolch!”

Apologies

Nation Cymru contacted Tesco and Lucozade for comments, with both the supermarket chain and the drinks manufacturer issuing apologies in statements sent to us.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re sorry this happened. We wish both the Welsh and English teams good luck in the upcoming Euros and know many of our colleagues and customers will be supporting their home nations in the tournament.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Lucozade confirmed the display would be removed: “We know and love how passionate Welsh football fans are, especially during a major tournament, and we agree this display missed the target.

“We’re working with Tesco to put things right as quickly as possible, and we wish both nations the very best in the tournament.”

Earlier today Cymru team manager Rhian Wilkinson hiked up Wales’ highest peak before delivering the names of 23 players determined to scale their own summit at Euro 2025.

At 1,085 metres above sea level, climbing Yr Wyddfa in North Wales is not for the faint-hearted.

But Wilkinson trekked to the top in under 90 minutes – “I was listening to political podcasts that were getting me angry so I stormed up,” she said – and hopes the breathtaking vistas overlooking the Eryri National Park will be matched by on-pitch sights in Switzerland.

Wales may be entering their first major tournament next month as the competition’s lowest-ranked team in 31st spot, but Wilkinson – the 181-times capped Canada international with Welsh ancestry – insists her players are ready to conquer “their Everest”.

“We’ve used the mountain as a theme and an image throughout this campaign,” said Wilkinson, whose ties to Yr Wyddfa run deep as her parents honeymooned in the area and her family held a ceremony on the mountain in memory of her late father.

“It (qualifying) was always going to be an uphill battle with little setbacks. As we’ve moved towards the Euros we’ve talked about the summit, the Everest part of it. That something is impossible until it isn’t.

“Outside Wales people can think whatever they want. Our goal is to show up and deliver to the best of our ability. I am sure people will be looking up Wales on a map very soon.”

Wilkinson’s squad is a mixture of young and old, with seven players having fewer than 20 caps.

There also four centurions present, with star forward Jess Fishlock – “the face of Wales”, according to Wilkinson – skipper Angharad James, Sophie Ingle and Hayley Ladd.

Ingle’s inclusion was the main talking point as the 141-times capped former captain has not played since suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in September.

The 33-year-old midfielder has completed her recovery work at Chelsea, although she left the Women’s Super League champions last month after seven years and is among five unattached players in the squad.

Wilkinson said: “We needed to make sure that Sophie was in a good place. She’s still on her path to full fitness but in a position now where she can contribute, which is important for us.

“I don’t want to get into it (what role Ingle will be able to play) specifically because Sophie’s pushing, she’s looking really good in training.

“She has to be able to contribute in some way, that was the pre-requisite that I had.

“When she was able to meet that, she was straight into the squad.”

Wales open their campaign against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5 before playing France and England.

Three unnamed players will be part of the training camp in Switzerland, with the squad first preparing for the Euros with a week-long stay in Portugal.

“It’s felt a bit heavy,” Wilkinson said about squad selection. “You know when you’ve those big decisions looming you’re going to hurt someone.

“It’s the worst part of a dream job. For these people it’s their dream and can push them onto great things.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

