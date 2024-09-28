Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Matt Baker scores as Newport spoil Lee Bell century celebration as Crewe boss

28 Sep 2024 1 minute read
Lee Bell’s 100th match in charge of Crewe ended in a 2-1 defeat at Newport.

Matt Baker’s 74th-minute header ended Crewe’s four-match winning streak and halted the Exiles’ three-game losing run.

County almost took the lead on the half-hour mark when Crewe goalkeeper Filip Marschall misjudged a ball over the top and Courtney Baker-Richardson looked certain to roll the ball into the empty net, but former Exiles hero Mickey Demetriou produced a superb last-ditch tackle.

The home fans did not have to wait long for the opener, however, as Cameron Evans rifled a shot into the top corner from 20 yards out in the 33rd minute.

Bobby Kamwa so nearly doubled the hosts’ lead with a side-footed effort that beat Marschall but hit a post.

And Crewe went straight up the other end to level in the 71st minute as substitute Adrien Thibaut finished off a lightning-quick break for a debut goal.

But County responded three minutes later when Baker climbed high at the far post to head in Anthony Glennon’s cross.

