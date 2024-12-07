Matt Grimes strike earns Swansea deserved point at Luton

Swansea captain Matt Grimes’ second-half equaliser earned his side a richly-deserved point during their 1-1 draw at Luton.

Elijah Adebayo gave the hosts a first-half lead but Swansea battled back to take a share of the spoils through Grimes.

The visitors, who looked the better side all game, were close to taking the lead early on when Liam Cullen let fly from distance, his shot deflecting off team-mate Zan Vipotnik, Town keeper Thomas Kaminski managing to change direction in the nick of time to parry away.

Luton then looked to hit back themselves, Victor Moses’ cross nodded wide by Adebayo when Jordan Clark was looking to pounce, before Moses himself dragged off target from 25 yards.

Misjudged

Town were in front after 17 minutes though as Mark McGuinness’s long ball forward was misjudged badly by Ben Cabango as keeper Lawrence Vigouroux also came out only to miss it under pressure from Adebayo, the forward able to find the empty net from what was an increasingly tight angle.

Swansea almost replied instantly, Josh Tymon showing good feet in the box to have a blast parried by Kaminski, Clark doing well to block the rebound too.

Ronald Pereira Martins tried his luck from distance, an awful attempt that flew out for a throw, before Cullen came closer, his attempt deflecting narrowly over the top.

With 37 on the clock, Tymon put his close-range header from the angle straight at Kaminski, as Luton won a free-kick which Clark speared into the box, Adebayo getting his header all wrong.

Loose ball

The Hatters almost made a wonderful start to the second half as Adebayo pounced on a loose ball and found Daiki Hashioka to his right before getting the ball back from the Japanese international and shooting low, Vigouroux making a brilliant save to prevent the forward from doubling his tally.

City then almost had a leveller, Marvelous Nakamba’s pass intercepted and Goncalo Franco shooting low, Kaminski getting just about enough on it to shovel away.

Kaminski kept it 1-0 after 56 minutes with his best save of the afternoon as Franco again looked to have found the corner, only for the keeper to dive full length to his left and fingertip behind.

City did have their deserved leveller after 64 minutes though as a corner was passed to the edge of the box and Grimes met it first time to power his shot into the roof of the net and make it 1-1.

Poor pass

Kaminski then ensured Town stayed on level terms as he stood up well to deny Florian Bianchini after the substitute was freed following Morris’s poor pass.

City should have won it four minutes remaining, as Bianchini got away on the left and sent over a magnificent cross that Jisung Eom somehow headed wide from a matter of yards as Town escaped with a point.

