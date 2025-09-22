Matt Sherratt leaves Cardiff for Wales job

Matt Sherratt has left his role as Cardiff head coach just days before the new United Rugby Championship season to become Wales’ attack coach.

The 47-year-old led Wales on an interim basis for three games of this year’s Six Nations following the departure of Warren Gatland.

He then oversaw a two-match summer tour of Japan, which concluded with Wales ending their record run of 18 consecutive Test defeats.

Autumn internationals

Wales, who appointed Steve Tandy as Gatland’s permanent successor in July, are preparing for autumn fixtures at home to Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

In a statement released by the Welsh Rugby Union, Tandy said: “Matt is an excellent coach. I think his philosophy and approach is a great fit for our playing group and I’m excited for us to start working together.”

Sherratt’s departure comes just six days before Cardiff kick off their United Rugby Championship. season against the Lions.

“The timing is not ideal, however, I am confident that the club is in good hands with some excellent coaches and staff behind the scenes,” said Sherratt.

He added “This was obviously a difficult decision to make as Cardiff is genuinely a club that means a huge amount to me and my family, and it’s also one that’s heading in the right direction.

“However, opportunities in the international game do not come around often and the chance to test myself at the highest level, while returning to a more hands-on role, is something I could not turn down.”

Progress

Jamie Muir, Cardiff Rugby interim Managing Director, said: “Everyone at Cardiff would like to thank Matt for his contributions at the Arms Park and we all wish him and his family the very best for the future.

“The fact that he has been approached by Wales is testament to the progress we have made as a club with him at the helm as head coach.”