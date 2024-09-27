Matt Taylor stars to help Gloucestershire slow Glamorgan progress

Matt Taylor’s impressive bowling helped Gloucestershire peg back Glamorgan on the rain-affected second day of their County Championship clash at Sophia Gardens.

On a dampish pitch following the torrential rain which washed out day one, Taylor took three wickets as the hosts closed the day on 283 for four.

The first of Taylor’s wickets saw him break up a 129-run second-wicket partnership between opener Asa Tribe and Colin Ingram.

Having picked up three wickets for 18 runs in the Vitality Blast final triumph over Somerset, Taylor struck with the ninth ball after tea when he trapped Tribe lbw for 70.

Ingram, the first player to reach 1,000 first-class runs this season, was at his fluent best and hit 12 fours as he faced 96 balls in an innings that lasted just over two hours.

But he was bowled for 84 by Taylor, who two overs later had Kiran Carlson caught at the wicket by James Bracey for one.

The spell saw Glamorgan fall from 198 for one to 210 for four.

Taylor ended the day with figures of three for 43 from 14 overs, including three maidens.

The other wicket to fall went to fellow paceman Tom Price, who removed opener Will Smale for 41 thanks to a catch by his brother Ollie.

Smale had laid a solid foundation with Tribe as they put on 79 for the first wicket.

Had the visitors’ catching been sharper then Glamorgan would have had a tougher day, with no fewer than five chances going down.

Skipper Sam Northeast and Chris Cooke then got together to put on an enterprising and unbeaten 73 for the fifth wicket.

Cooke plundered seven fours in his 43, while Northeast made 27.

