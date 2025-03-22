Matty Jones hoping Wales Under-21s continue winning feeling

Matty Jones is seeking to build momentum for Euro qualifying when Wales Under-21s meet Sweden in Valencia on Sunday.

Wales beat Andorra on Thursday when Leicester forward Chris Popov’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory at the same Oliva Nova Sports Center.

“It’s not a priority for me to win these games, but it certainly helps when it comes to that momentum leading into the campaign,” said Wales boss Jones, whose side begin their 2027 European U21 Championship campaign in September.

“That was pivotal two years ago when we played Colombia and Scotland in this exact window.

“It helped us get that initial success at the start of the last campaign.”

Sweden are seeking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Belgium on Thursday.

Intense

Jones said: “The itinerary has been really intense over the last few days, but it’s done deliberately to help the players and support them to perform at their best when it comes to game day.

“I’ve come in with a lot of fresh ideas on how we evolve and keep modernising ourselves with what is largely a new crop of players.

“Hopefully we set the environment where we give them an opportunity to flourish and express themselves.”

Wales have been drawn against Denmark, Belgium, Austria and Belarus in Euro 2027 qualifying.

