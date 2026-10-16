Matty Jones leaves Wales Under-21 role after European Championship qualifying woes

Nation.Cymru staff

Matty Jones has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager after a European Championship qualifying campaign in which his side lost six of their eight matches and conceded 28 goals.

The 46-year-old former Wales midfielder departs despite having been under contract until 2028.

“My greatest honour to have done this role, my biggest heartbreak to lose it,” Jones said in a statement posted on social media.

Jones was appointed in September 2022 after serving as Wales Under-18 head coach and led the Under-21s through two European Championship qualifying campaigns.

His first ended with Wales narrowly missing out on a play-off place in the final round of fixtures because of their head-to-head record against the Czech Republic.

The latest campaign proved considerably more difficult, leaving Wales still seeking their first appearance at an Under-21 European Championship finals.

In confirming his departure, the Football Association of Wales highlighted the number of players who had progressed from Jones’ side to the senior national squad.

They include Joel Colwill, Joe Low, Cian Ashford, Charlie Savage, Charlie Crew, Dylan Lawlor, Cameron Congreve, Lewis Koumas and Kai Andrews.

“Although Jones was unable to take Cymru to their first U21 Finals in his two attempts, his success in the role can be measured by the players who progressed to the senior Cymru squad during his tenure,” the FAW said.

The association added: “The FAW would like to put on record its gratitude to Matty Jones for his commitment to the Cymru national teams and wish him the very best for the future.”

Jones won 13 senior caps for Wales during a playing career that included spells with Leeds United and Leicester City.

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