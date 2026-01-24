Support our Nation today - please donate here
McNally try helps Cardiff edge past Benetton

24 Jan 2026 1 minute read
Cardiff Rugby

Josh McNally’s second-half try earned Cardiff a hard-fought 14-8 victory over Benetton.

Cardiff returned to domestic matters after back-to-back Challenge Cup fixtures and were eager to respond after a heavy defeat at Exeter.

Two penalties by Callum Sheedy gave Cardiff a narrow half-time lead at Arms Park and, despite a late rally by Benetton, McNally’s 47th-minute score proved the difference.

After a much-changed team had lost to Exeter, Cardiff were determined to respond and a successful penalty by Sheedy got the ball rolling in the 12th minute.

Another penalty by Sheedy made it 6-0 at the break and McNally crashed over seven minutes into the second half.

Cardiff boasted an 11-3 advantage at this stage and Ioan Lloyd’s penalty extended their cushion, while Benetton’s late rally could not deny the Welsh outfit a seventh victory of the campaign.

