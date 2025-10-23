Meet Alex Mann: The Wales star with reasons to be cheerful

Simon Thomas

One of Alex Mann’s goals for this season is to try and smile a bit more, and he certainly has good reason to do so at the minute.

The Cardiff Rugby flanker has just been named in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals on the back of a Player of the Match display in last weekend’s BKT URC victory over Dragons RFC at Rodney Parade.

So plenty of cause for celebration. Yet, as he readily acknowledges, that doesn’t always come easily to him.

“I am not very good at enjoying stuff,” admits the 23-year-old from Aberdare.

“I think that’s what I’ve got to learn to do more, especially when we win, because that’s what we work for.

“I do find it hard to celebrate. I guess I will grow out of it. I will try and smile a bit more. Life’s too short.”

Serious-minded

Mann’s serious-minded approach stems from his burning desire to be the absolute best he can be.

“It’s a positive, but sometimes it can be a negative because that’s all I think about. Even in the house, my mother is like ‘What’s the matter with you?’

“I do take it very seriously. I am very competitive. It’s just in me. If I was playing for Aberdare, I would be the same.

“I just want to do the best I can, I want to play well, I want to do stuff for the team. I just feel I am there to do a job, and I’ve got to make sure I do that job first.

“The next game is always the most important thing for me, rather than enjoying the moment.

“I have got to rein it in a bit, I think, and try not to take it as seriously as I do. Sometimes, I have got to take a breath and learn to enjoy stuff more.”

What Mann certainly did enjoy and cherish was his recall to the Wales squad for the summer tour of Japan.

He had burst onto the Test scene in his first full season of senior rugby, figuring in all five games during the 2024 Six Nations, scoring tries against Scotland and England.

Bulging discs

But then bulging discs in his back consigned him to six months on the sidelines, and he slipped out of the international reckoning.

So, being back in the Wales set-up means a huge amount to him.

“I felt like I was a kid when I was first involved,” he admits.

“One minute I was playing semi-pro, next minute I was playing for Wales.

“I was almost thrown into the deep end. But, looking back, I think that was the best thing for me. I think it has only helped me, and I am grateful for that.

“It means loads to me to be back now. Putting that Welsh jersey on is everything you hope for.”

The combative Mann started at No 6 in both Tests against Japan in the summer, including the victory in Kobe which ended an 18-match losing run.

“I was over the moon to get the opportunity,” he says.

“I remember seeing my jersey laid out for the first Test. I took a moment then because it means a lot to me.

“It made it that bit sweeter going on to the pitch after my injuries.

“I just tried to put my best foot forward, give a good account of myself and give everything I have got and I felt like I did that, so I was pleased.”

Mann was also taken with life off the field in Japan in terms of the culture he encountered.

“At the traffic lights, they were all single file waiting to cross, disciplined behind each other. If that was in Aberdare, everyone would be barging and pushing each other!

“I found that quite cool, how respectful they were. The people were really nice, really helpful.”

The seven-times capped blindside feels he has returned to the international scene a very different player to the one who made his Test debut in February 2024.

Mature

“I am more mature, understanding different parts of my game, my strengths and weaknesses,” he says.

“I have learned a lot in terms of a bit of resilience, from getting injuries.

“So I feel like 100 per cent I am a better player now.

“What I’ve learned in professional rugby is the stuff off the field is sometimes more important than stuff on the field.

“So I try to get in a structure, in a routine and do any little thing I can to make sure on a Saturday I have the best chance. I try to be in the best place possible.”

This week that means getting ready for Saturday night’s URC showdown against Edinburgh Rugby at the Arms Park, with Mann emphasising what a big role the Cardiff supporters will have to play.

“Being a youngster coming through, I don’t think I quite appreciated enough how much the fans meant. I was solely just thinking of the rugby,” he said.

“But when we are at the Arms Park and it’s packed and there’s passionate supporters who care about the club, it makes such a big difference. Everyone says it, all the boys and coaches.

“It’s those nights you remember, being in the centre of the capital of Wales on a Friday night, Saturday night and everyone is behind you, supporting you, all your family and friends. It’s quite special really. Those days will stick with everyone forever, you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“People are wanting to come and watch because of the brand of rugby we play and we fight for each other. It just shows how much people care about Cardiff and the players care just as much. To play for Cardiff is a massive honour. I am proud to play for Cardiff and hopefully we will get lots more big occasions at the Arms Park in the future.”