Meet Angus O’Brien – The Man Helping The Dragons Roar

Simon Thomas

Having spent some eight years with the Dragons over two spells, Angus O’Brien has shared in some tough times.

All of which makes the recent upsurge in the team’s fortunes that much sweeter for their co-captain.

The Gwent region have won four of their last seven matches in all competitions while they picked up losing bonus points in two of the defeats.

O’Brien has been a key figure in that upturn with the 31-year-old full-back having been one of the stand-out performers in Welsh rugby this season with his play-making and tactical kicking.

After four successive victories at Rodney Parade, he readily acknowledges that the big target now is winning on the road, something they haven’t managed in the league since April 2022.

It looked as though that long wait for an away win in the BKT URC was going to come to an end last weekend when they led Munster 20-7 midway through the second half in Cork. But, in the end, they were denied as the hosts came from behind to triumph 22-20.

Now the Dragons will look to finally get over the line when they travel to Bridgend’s Brewery Field on Saturday to face the Ospreys.

“We’ve had four great wins at Rodney. The next step is for us to go and win away and we are working hard to do that,” said O’Brien.

“We have got another opportunity this week now against the Ospreys and we have got to put our best foot forward.

“It’s a local Welsh derby. They are always packed houses and exciting games and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Reflecting on the team’s change in fortunes, O’Brien said: “I feel like we had shown glimpses at the start of the season and just didn’t quite get the results we needed.

“But since the win against Lyon in Europe, I just think you can see us growing in confidence.

“We are capitalising on opportunities now and the feeling is good.

“The confidence and the belief in the group is great. We are working hard every day and you can see that by the performances we are putting in. It’s a special group to be a part of.”

Reward

O’Brien – who rejoined the Dragons in 2022 after spending four years with the Scarlets – says it has meant a lot to the players to be able to reward their loyal fans with some wins.

“Throughout my time here, they have been amazing,” he said.

“They provide unbelievable support for us.

“Through the highs and lows, they have been consistent.

“The way we play at Rodney Parade, they are a focal part of that, with the energy they drive and the way they support us. It’s not a nice place for teams to visit, but it’s amazing for a home player.

“The fans are massive for us. It’s nice that we are now paying them back with some wins. That will make them cheer louder, that will make them come back happier and that’s all we can ask for.

“They have always been outstanding for us. As a local boy, a Newport boy, I am chuffed that we are paying back to the fans with the scoreboard. I am delighted for them and for everyone at the club.”

The scoreboard was looking good for the Dragons in Cork last Friday night before No 8 Gavin Coombes came off the bench to spark a Munster revival with two tries.

‘Unlucky’

Reflecting on the narrow defeat, O’Brien said: “I feel like it’s one that got away. To narrowly miss out like that hurts. We were unlucky not to get the win.

“We built our way into the game really well in the first half and put Munster under a lot of pressure, while the defensive effort showed the heart of the team.

“I thought it was a massive performance from the boys. I was immensely proud of them.

“To go out to Munster is never easy, but we could have won that game. I think that just shows where we are as a group.

“We have got to take confidence from the fact that we can go away from home to these places and compete. It’s extremely exciting for this group. We are on the right path.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of the boys. We have got to take the positives from it and roll into this weekend for a Welsh derby against the Ospreys.”