Meet Jacob Beetham – Cardiff’s Mr Versatile

Simon Thomas

Given the amount of time he has spent on the sidelines over the past few years, Jacob Beetham is just happy to be out on the field – whatever the number on his jersey.

The 24-year-old’s versatility has been fully utilised by Cardiff Rugby this season as he has figured at full-back, wing and both centre positions.

He has been at 15 four times, had one game at 14 and another at 13, while wearing 23 four times and 22 once.

His adaptability was demonstrated once again last weekend when he started at full-back against Exeter at Sandy Park, but then finished the EPCR Challenge Cup tie in the centre, while he will be covering a couple of spots in this Saturday’s BKT URC showdown with Benetton Rugby at the Arms Park.

It really has been a case of the numbers game for the Brecon-born youngster.

But he has no complaints on that front, having spent the best part of a year out of the game with serious knee ligament damage and then being restricted to just five outings last season after undergoing ankle surgery.

“It’s been nice to get the minutes under my belt,” he said.

“I’ve obviously been switching positions, which has been new, but it’s been good.

“I have been back on the park playing and that was my main goal coming back from injury.

“If someone wants me to do a job somewhere, I will always back myself.

“It’s definitely been something new, but I feel like I’ve embraced it and just gone with it.”

As for his preferred position, he replies: “That’s a question I’m still trying to get to the bottom of.

“I couldn’t really give you a firm answer. I am still figuring that out. Genuinely, it can vary from game to game.

“At the end of the day, if I am involved in the game and getting my hands on the ball, that’s what I enjoy.

“I just want to play. I hadn’t had a consistent run of games for a few years, so I’m not too fussy. I just want to be able to show what I can do, wherever I am put.”

‘Happy’

The 6ft 2ins, 15st 10lbs Beetham continued: “At the end of the day, if I come off the pitch and I am not broken, I am happy.

“I’ve had my fair share of injuries over the last two or three years and, when that happens, your perspective changes because you feel like it could all be over in an instant. You never know, especially in a sport like rugby.

“When you have been through all that, it is tough. It’s hard to go through for anyone.

“That’s why it’s great when you do get out there on the pitch.

“Things are never smooth sailing with pro sport and you can’t really control things like injuries.

“It’s just a case of staying patient and when you get opportunities just doing your best and trying to do as much as you can for the team.

“I feel rewarded for pushing through the tough times and getting to a point where I am back playing. That’s good enough for me at the moment.”

Ironically enough, one position Beetham hasn’t featured in this season is the one he occupied for the bulk of his formative rugby years.

“I played most of my age grade stuff at 10 when I was coming through,” said the Brecon RFC product.

“Then when we got to the U18s and U20s national stuff, I kind of transitioned more into a full-back.”

Role models

As for his role models growing up, he had plenty to choose from given the star-studded Welsh team of the time.

“I loved coming down to watch the games at the stadium,” he recalls.

“I guess it was the golden era with your Gavin Henson, Shane Williams, James Hook and all those boys playing.

“I did love watching Henson play. He was a class act on the pitch. There are so many players I could name from that era, but I really liked watching him play.

“More recently there’s been the likes of Sam Warburton, George North, Jonathan Davies and Leigh Halfpenny. I used to look up to them so much.”

Joining the Cardiff Academy as a teenager, Beetham’s talent was recognised as he was called up by Wales U20s, going on to win seven caps.

He made his regional debut at full-back in a Investec Champions Cup clash with Toulouse at the Arms Park in December 2021, but then the following September, he tore his cruciate knee ligament, ruling him out for the whole campaign.

He bounced back in style the following season, establishing himself as a regular in the Cardiff match-day squad, with his form catching the eye of the international selectors, but not just the Welsh ones.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend made a bid to lure him on board, having become aware of a family qualification, but his efforts proved in vain.

“There were a few chats about that, but I’m from Wales and that was the choice I made,” said Beetham.

His decision was rewarded with a call-up from Warren Gatland at the end of the season.

The Kiwi coach felt he had the potential to play at No 10 at international level, in a throwback to his junior days.

So it was that Beetham made his Wales debut as a replacement fly-half against world champions South Africa at Twickenham in June 2024.

Frustrating

Selection for the summer tour of Australia followed, but that was to prove a frustrating trip as an ongoing ankle issue – which eventually required surgery – consigned him to a watching brief.

It was to be the same story earlier this season when he was included in the autumn international squad by new Wales coach Steve Tandy, but failed to get on the field amid a couple of knocks and illness.

He has missed out on selection for the Guinness Six Nations, but there is plenty to focus on at Cardiff with this weekend’s league clash with fellow play-off contenders Benetton at the Arms Park being a vital match.

“Playing at home in front of our fans, it’s about taking pride in really fighting for the wins here and making it a difficult place to come for visiting teams,” says Beetham.