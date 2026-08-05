Merger on the Occident Distress (Part Deux)

Alun Smith

There was recently a Cardiff Uni study looking at those things Reform and Plaid voters have in common.

What!? I know, don’t spill your tea on your turquoise/green ties just yet. Go read it and you’ll see what I mean. You back? Good! So yeah, it’s money right? Or, the lack thereof.

Both sets of voters want, ultimately, what’s best for Wales, they just disagree on how to get there, and both sides blame the economic situation for their distress, they just disagree on what caused it and how to fix it.

The reason this is interesting to me from a rugby perspective is that, actually, it occurs to me, that what’s coming out of the Scarlets and Ospreys camps since the WRU made their latest announcement, can, and perhaps should, be similarly framed.

I said last week, on the day of the WRU’s edict, that I didn’t think either western region would go quietly into the night and I predicted that both would rage, rage against the….sigh…would both put out resolute statements of their respective intent to remain precisely where and who they currently are. They have both now done precisely that.

I also said, it was unfair to expect them to merge whilst Cardiff and the Dragons have no such expectation thrust upon them. I suggested two regions, one in the west and one in the east. That seemed fairer to me.

Since then, I’ve done a bit of dragon-eyed thinking though, and looking at some of the fans reactions to the announcement, I’m not so sure now, particularly when we look at the reasons given. It does look, from the outside, that the WRU made it’s mind up long ago, doesn’t it? Outrageous and absurd. But…

Tribal

Are we really so tribal in Wales as to be completely incapable of seeing, whatever is best for Welsh rugby as a whole (and yes, by that I mean the national team AND it’s feeder clubs), is probably the right answer?

Are people really saying that as long as their club/region survives and is successful, they don’t care about the national team? That is anathema to me, I’m sorry. Altogether too many people are conflating the WRU with the national team, with the players, often threatening to boycott matches. Yes, that hurts the WRU but it also hurts Wales.

Of course I want successful club sides, in whatever form that takes, but surely the national side must remain the main draw? Otherwise, what are we aiming for? We Are Wales. Aren’t we?

If a region can’t afford to operate in Wales, then you can forget about being able to compete across the border in the Premiership. That won’t happen, it’s a very expensive franchise to get into and to remain a part of. Even some of the big English sides have fallen by the wayside recently.

No, we’ve got to stick together. Like I said before, it’s easy for me because I don’t favour one region. I support them all and I’ll be sad that any one of them ceases to be. But, it’s irrelevant what I want and what I think isn’t it? I’m sorry to say it but that goes for all of us, regardless of which region we support. We can’t be so parochial, we can’t afford it, financially or emotionally. Rightly or wrongly, the WRU want to cut to three…for now. I’m also well aware that Cardiff and Dragons would have reacted in the exact same way had it been them under threat.

I think most fans would agree that one of the main things holding our teams back is indecision and procrastination. Let’s stop that here shall we? This is my plea to the Ospreys and the Scarlets and to the fans. Guys, Glyn Webbe is right. Just merge now. Just take the licence offered and in so doing take the power away from the WRU. Arguing for a year risks your heritage and is an existential threat.

Plaid Cymru and Reform are never going to work together, ever. But rugby CAN. I know it sounds counterintuitive but think about it. You’d be a super-region.

If Scarlets and Ospreys pooled their respective resources, their respective histories and culture, their successes and their, frankly, might, they’d be unstoppable, and my prediction would be that quite quickly they’d become a powerhouse of Europe and most likely the backbone of the Wales national team, as they’ve been before.

Devastated

Politicians are fond of saying “there’s far more that unites us, than that which divides us”. I believe that in my politics, (excepting the aforementioned), and I believe that in my rugby. I’d be utterly devastated if I thought that the people of West Wales couldn’t come together and show the world, once again, how inventive, how industrious, how accepting and progressive they are.

Maybe, it’s time to look at this as an opportunity rather than a set-back. If Scarlets and Ospreys work together then they’d be tough for any club side in world rugby to compete with. Truly. Two, purpose-built stadia in West Wales training a conveyor-belt of western youngsters to play for their region? Taking it in turns to be an academy ground and a match-day ground? Yes please. A massive player-pool from a wide area, bringing different cultures and ethe? Don’t mind if I do.

Don’t let the WRU set the timeline. Do it yourselves and take the impetus away from them. This could really work guys. It would bring communities together and create success in the region, both on and off the field of play. Be imaginative in your ambition. Start thinking about the awesome kits you guys could have. Any number of combinations of red, white, black and gold.

Epic

Imagine the badge and the livery! It would be epic! Look into local history and come up with a kick-ass name for yourselves, one which other teams just wouldn’t want to play. Get the kids in the clubs and schools involved, let them come up with this stuff, hold a competition so they are part of it, so that they own it, now and into the future.

But whatever the name and the paraphernalia, both Scarlets and Ospreys can be rightfully proud of what they’ve done for Welsh rugby and for Wales and the Welsh people. This isn’t the end, this is only the end of the beginning.

“War is over: If you want it”. John Lennon.

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