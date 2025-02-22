Michael Flynn makes a winning return to Newport with Cheltenham

Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn extended his unbeaten record against his former club to six matches as the Robins cruised to a 3-0 win at Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

The Exiles, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games, started brightly and Courtney Baker-Richardson, Cameron Antwi and Josh Martin went close before the visitors scored with their first attempt after 30 minutes.

Matt Baker failed to cut out Ethan Williams’ cross and a powerful header from Matty Taylor found the top corner from close range.

Taylor could have had a second before the break, but Manchester United loanee Williams put Flynn’s men in command after 53 minutes.

With goalkeeper Nick Townsend out of his penalty area, Williams robbed Shane McLoughlin and lobbed the ball into an empty net from 30 yards.

Baker had a goal disallowed for a foul at the other end but Cheltenham wrapped up the points with an Ethan Archer piledriver eight minutes from time.

County finished with 10 men after Baker-Richardson was shown a second yellow for dissent.

