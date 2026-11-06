Michael Williamson leaves Wrexham as Shaun Harvey takes over chief executive role

Press Association Sport Staff

Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson has left the Sky Bet Championship club with Red Dragons’ director Shaun Harvey taking over in an acting capacity.

Williamson joined the Hollywood-owned Welsh club in May 2024 after previously been on the board at Inter Milan and having held roles with DC United and Miami FC in the United States.

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said in a joint statement: “We thank Michael Williamson for his two years at Wrexham and for his work taking the club from League One to the Championship.

“Since our takeover five years ago, Wrexham have had historic success on the pitch and won hearts all over the globe. We remain focused on our most important task: to make the Wrexham community proud.

“Shaun Harvey has been an integral part of this journey from the beginning, and we know Shaun will give every support to Phil Parkinson and the lads on the pitch while keeping the broader Wrexham community roaring us on.”