Mike Phillips opens up about drink driving incident in new interview

Former Wales rugby star Mike Phillips opens up about some of the toughest moments of his life in the latest episode of Y Cyfweliad (The Interview) on S4C, sharing personal stories with honesty and humour.

The programme, part of the brand-new Welsh-language version of the internationally acclaimed series The A-Talks (also known as The Assembly), features a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers asking well-known figures questions without restriction.

Wales and Lions rugby star Mike Phillips is the second guest in the new series, which will broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer Monday 6 January at 21.00.

During the interview, he speaks candidly about moments that tested him off the pitch, including having to tell his parents about a drink-driving incident.

Among the range of questions, Mike Phillips described this moment as one of the “worst things” he has done.

In the programme, he says: “I was so angry with myself because it’s one of the worst things I’ve done.

“I was upset with myself because I broke down massively with Mum and Dad and let people down. But it’s very lucky that nothing bad happened.”

When asked about the last time he cried, he referred back to that moment and the emotional weight of telling his parents.

The programme also touches on his reflections on growing up on a farm in Carmarthenshire, life in Dubai, and Welsh rugby today.

Phillips, who won 99 caps for Wales and played for the British & Irish Lions and was one of the best scrum halves in the sport between 2008 and 2013, said: “We all know the situation – it’s difficult of course. We’re a small country – it’s important that we have a national team that’s not always necessarily successful but are in the games.

“And playing with heart because they represent us all and that gives such a boost to people, so we’ll see what comes.”

The episode reveals the man behind the career and closes with a heartfelt performance of Calon Lân by the interviewers.

Y Cyfweliad – Mike Phillips will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 6 January at 21.00.

Also taking part in the series are Bronwen Lewis and Elin Fflur. The first episode with Dafydd Iwan is available on demand. English subtitles are available.