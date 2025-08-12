Millwall come through Newport test to reach Carabao Cup second round

A clinical finish from Ryan Leonard was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Millwall over League Two Newport and secure a Carabao Cup second-round spot.

Leonard struck on the break after an hour as the Championship outfit saw off their League Two opponents in a hard-fought first-round clash.

County started brightly and almost took a first-half lead via the head of captain James Clarke, who was denied by a fine save at close range by debutant goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Millwall gradually took charge of the contest in the period before half-time with Jake Cooper, Aidomo Emakhu and Josh Coburn all going close to breaking the deadlock.

Clarke also had the Welsh side’s best chance of the second half straight after the break when he volleyed just off target at the far post from a Courtney Baker-Richardson flick on.

The winner came from a quick counter-attack following a County corner that ended with Leonard firing into the top corner from Emakhu’s cross.

Macaulay Langstaff almost added a second 10 minutes later but Wright saved superbly before denying the impressive Emakhu twice more in the closing stages.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

