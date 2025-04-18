MK Dons held by Newport in Paul Warne’s first match in charge

Paul Warne’s first game as MK Dons head coach saw his new side draw 0-0 with Newport County.

Neither team created a great deal of chances in a tight contest, leaving both clubs without a win in six games as the end of the season draws closer.

The game was the Dons’ first after appointing Warne in midweek, with the new boss seeking to get off the mark with three points.

A stop-start first half produced few opportunities. The best of them saw Newport’s Cameron Antwi have a curling shot denied by home goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray before MK’s Connor Lemonheigh-Evans saw a goalbound cross-shot kept out by Nick Townsend.

After the break, Jack Sanders had an effort denied by Exiles keeper Townsend and Lemonheigh-Evans hit the post following a run into the box.

The two sides continued to struggle to create opportunities as the game wore on and neither could find a breakthrough.

