Moussa Sissoko goal sinks Swansea and earns rare home win for Watford

Watford earned only their second home win since Boxing Day with a 1-0 victory over Swansea in the Championship.

A 27th-minute goal from Moussa Sissoko proved to be the difference in a contest that had its fair share of individual mistakes.

Swansea’s defeat was their first under interim manager Alan Sheehan.

The hosts made two changes from their home defeat to Millwall on Saturday, with Tom Ince coming in for the injured Mamadou Doumbia and Ryan Andrews replacing Jeremy Ngakia.

Swansea were without Harry Darling, with Hannes Delcroix coming into the side.

Opening exchanges

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, and Zan Vipotnik created the first chance after just eight minutes – his curling shot was palmed away by Egil Selvik at full stretch.

At the other end, Ince put an Andrews cross over the bar after 12 minutes, before the hosts took the lead.

Goncalo Franco gave the ball away to Ince in a dangerous position and with the defence stranded he found Sissoko to slot home his third goal of the season.

The goal was the first conceded by Swansea under Sheehan.

The half saw little further action of note, although Liam Cullen headed over the bar in added time for the visitors.

With no changes made at half-time by either manager, Swansea looked keen to net an early equaliser – although they were let down by occasional overhit through balls.

Spark

The game in general needed another spark to liven proceedings up, although Andrews attempted an effort in the 57th minute that was driven across the face of the visiting goal.

Edo Kayembe attempted an audacious shot from the halfway line in the hope of catching out Lawrence Vigouroux but his effort just dropped over the crossbar.

Swansea needed to push for an equaliser and Eom Ji-sung put a cross by Josh Tymon wide after 66 minutes.

They were almost gifted an equaliser with 14 minutes left when Matthew Pollock turned a corner just over the crossbar to the relief of the majority inside Vicarage Road.

The game threatened to boil over with under five minutes remaining when Imran Louza went in late on Lewis O’Brien, with Cullen and Kayembe squaring up, but referee Jeremy Simpson only booked Kayembe for a shove.

Swansea pushed for an equaliser in seven minutes of added time.

But they were almost undone when substitute Ngakia broke to find Rocco Vata, but his effort was fired straight at Vigouroux.

Despite yet more pressure by the visitors, Watford were able to stand firm to earn a rare home win.

