MP calls for on WRU for collection at Six Nations games to raise money for tsunami-hit Tonga

An MP has called on the WRU for collections at Six Nations games to raise money for tsunami-hit Tonga.

Richard Graham said that the rugby unions of Wales, Scotland and England should show their appreciation to Tonga after the country has contributed so much to rugby union.

A volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered a tsunami that caused devastation on the Tongan shoreline, killing at least three people. Volcanic ash, gases and particles from the eruption have caused further problems for residents,

Nasa said that the explosion was hundred of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War Two.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Richard Graham asked whether it was time to “go one step further and consider whether Six Nations rugby games could hold a special collection for Tonga that could then be match-funded by the British Government?

“So that everyone would have the chance to contribute in a sport to which Tonga has contributed so much itself, and the Government can play their part too?”

Taking to social media later he called on the WRU, RFU and SRU to act.

“Tonga has given a lot to rugby: time for rugby supporters to give back in their hour of need. I suggested collections at Six Nations games with donations matched by the government,” he said.

Tonga has given a lot to rugby: time for rugby supporters to give back in their hour of need.

I suggested collections at Six Nations games with donations matched by the government. Come on @EnglandRugby, @WalesRugby & @Scotlandteam ! pic.twitter.com/mb8aeWjmLd — Richard Graham (@RichardGrahamUK) January 25, 2022

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Vicky Ford, said she would be “more than happy to discuss with my hon. Friend how rugby fans can help the people of Tonga”.

“The explosions have left Tonga covered in a layer of thick volcanic ash,” she said. “New Zealand and Australian defence forces conducted surveillance flights, which reported catastrophic damage on Atata island, Mango island and Niniva island.

“Full details of the humanitarian impact are still unknown, but there are estimates that up to 80,000 people will have been affected.”